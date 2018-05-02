Facebook had copied the Snpachat's trademark 'Stories' feature on the Instagram app and beaten Snapchat at its own game as far as active users were concerned.

Now it would seem that WhatsApp, which is also owned by Facebook, has beaten Snapchat in terms of daily active users of its 'Status' feature, which in effect is also a copy of Snapchat Stories.

As per TechCrunch, WhatsApp Status now has 450 million daily active users. In comparison, Snapchat has just 191 million users that use the entirety of the app, which is nearly a third of that of WhatsApp Status. WhatsApp also has 1.5 billion users using the app, so things are definitely skewed in its favour in terms of numbers.

At the F8 conference, Facebook announced that both WhatsApp and Instagram had 300 million daily users as of November 2017.

To put things in perspective, WhatsApp users spend about 2 billion minutes per day on the app, as per the report.

Things aren't looking that great for Snapchat itself though. The redesign of the app has faced a severe backlash from fans with 83 percent negative reviews on Apple's App Store. Users also filed an online petition calling for the removal of the new update that attracted more than 1.2 million signatures on Change.org.

Snapchat is, however, redesigning a few things back to its old model such as keeping "friends' stories" different from "celebrity content".