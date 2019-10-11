Friday, October 11, 2019Back to
Smartphone sales slump in the US but Apple still riding strong after iPhone 11-series launch: Report

Apple was however dominant in September sales thanks to the launch of the new iPhone 11-series.


tech2 News StaffOct 11, 2019 09:33:20 IST

That smartphone sales have been in a steady state of decline globally is not news anymore. With devices becoming more efficient in battery consumption as well as fast, fewer and fewer people are looking to upgrade their existing smartphones. The slump is quite noticeable in the US markets as per a report by Counterpoint.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro. Image: Apple

The report states that in August alone smartphone sales dipped by 4 percent and July and August combined saw a slump of 10 percent as compared to last year. Apple was however dominant in September sales thanks to the launch of the new iPhone 11-series.

There was a higher interest in this year's iPhones as compared to last year and the iPhone 11 Pro Max saw the highest demand out of the three new iPhones during pre-sales.

Apart from Apple, Samsung's Galaxy S10 (Review) was the most preferred Android phone across all major US carriers while there has been an underwhelming demand for the Note 10 (Review)smartphone as compared to Note 9 from last year. The Galaxy A10e, A20 and A50 have seen solid sales and the Galaxy S10 5G is still currently the best selling 5G phone on the US market.

