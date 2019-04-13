Saturday, April 13, 2019Back to
Skype is testing a feature that will allow you to share mobile screen during calls

Skype recently announced that users can now call up to 50 people on a video or audio group call.

tech2 News StaffApr 13, 2019 09:44:53 IST

After increasing the limit of video call participants, Skype is now testing a feature that will allow you to share your mobile screen during calls.

This basically means, if you have a powerpoint presentation on your device, or a document you want the other party to go through, even choosing the right swipes on dating apps, or the right clothes while shopping, you can enable this feature while talking to your co-workers, family, or friends, The Verge reports.

Skype is testing a feature that will allow you to share mobile screen during calls

Image: Microsoft

However, the feature is currently available to Skype Insider or beta testers. But The Verge says that despite being part of the Skype Insider programme, they weren't able to spot the feature yet.

Skype also confirmed in its community post that the feature will come to both Android or iOS devices, but it is unclear when will that happen.

Separately, Skype has announced that users will now be able to call up to 50 people on a video or audio group call. Skype also said that instead of the default ringing, members will get a notification to join the call which will be less distracting.

With inputs from ANI.

