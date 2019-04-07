Asian News International

You will be able to finally add more people when you place a Skype call. The Microsoft-owned messaging and video-conferencing service announced that users will be able to call up to 50 people on a video or audio group call.

Starting today, you will be able to make these large group calls. As explained on the official blog, instead of the default ringing, members will get a notification to join the call which will be less distracting.

If you feel some family members or co-workers are likely to miss the notification, then you can choose individual members to ring. Alternatively, if there are less than 25 participants, you can ring the entire group.

