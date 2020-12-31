TechSamvad

MX TakaTak will launch a Rs 100 crore creator fund to provide incentives to users for creating engaging content on the short video app. The MX TakaTak Creator Fund will be open to all Indian citizens and creators who consistently post original videos or have unique ideas for content across various categories such as education, technology, sports, art, entertainment, fashion and makeup, travel and photography.

The ‘Creator Fund’ is aimed at helping content creators to use their creativity to make a career of it. The company said the fund will support creators of all sizes and backgrounds. If shortlisted, creators will receive regular rewards for their content based on various performance parameters such as content uniqueness, authenticity, views, engagement, followers, etcetera. MX TakaTak will release full guidelines for the ‘Creator Fund’ very soon.

Today at @MXTakaTak we announced the Takatak Creator fund, where we hope to encourage our legions of creators to continue to create even more engaging, creative and impactful content. Stay tuned to https://t.co/NuDtRGEzgt for details! Coming soon! https://t.co/82zhY3aG8n pic.twitter.com/qmNBynmGef — Karan Bedi (@karanbedi) December 29, 2020

MX Takatak was launched in July 2020 just after the ban and is owned by MXP Media India. It has garnered around 55-60 million MAU (Monthly Active Users) and 20-25 million DAU (Daily Active Users) respectively since its launch. The company competes with the likes of Dailyhunt’s Josh and Sharechat’s Moj.

MX Player, owner of MX Takatak is a Times Internet company that is part of The Times of India Group.

