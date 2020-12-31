Thursday, December 31, 2020Back to
Short-form video making mobile app MX TakaTak rolls out Rs 100 crore fund for creators

The ‘Creator Fund’ is aimed at helping content creators to use their creativity to make more engaging and impactful content.


TechSamvadDec 31, 2020 18:25:12 IST

MX TakaTak will launch a Rs 100 crore creator fund to provide incentives to users for creating engaging content on the short video app. The MX TakaTak Creator Fund will be open to all Indian citizens and creators who consistently post original videos or have unique ideas for content across various categories such as education, technology, sports, art, entertainment, fashion and makeup, travel and photography.

The ‘Creator Fund’ is aimed at helping content creators to use their creativity to make a career of it. The company said the fund will support creators of all sizes and backgrounds. If shortlisted, creators will receive regular rewards for their content based on various performance parameters such as content uniqueness, authenticity, views, engagement, followers, etcetera. MX TakaTak will release full guidelines for the ‘Creator Fund’ very soon.

MX Takatak was launched in July 2020 just after the ban and is owned by MXP Media India. It has garnered around 55-60 million MAU (Monthly Active Users) and 20-25 million DAU (Daily Active Users) respectively since its launch. The company competes with the likes of Dailyhunt’s Josh and Sharechat’s Moj.

MX Player, owner of MX Takatak is a Times Internet company that is part of The Times of India Group.

(Also Read: Indian short-video apps like Josh, Chingari capture 40 percent of TikTok India's market share: Report)

