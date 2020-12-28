TechSamvad

Homegrown short-form video-making apps like Josh have captured 40 percent market share of their Chinese rival TikTok since the Indian government banned it along with other apps in June this year, according to a new report by RedSeer. The short-form content penetration currently is around 45 percent of around 600 million Internet users in India, reports RedSeer. The market is being led by Josh with MAU (Monthly Active Users) and DAU (Daily Active Users) at about 70 to 75 million and 30 to 35 million respectively. The platform was founded in July, 2020 and is owned by parent company Dailyhunt.

It is followed by Roposo with MAU and DAU at about 60 to 65 million and 12 to 15 million respectively and MX Takatak with MAU and DAU at around 55 to 60 million and 20 to 25 million respectively.

Other platforms in the market are Moj, Mitron, Trell, Chingari. Tiktok at its peak had about 170 million MAU and a 2 times MAU growth trend in 2 years.

The report states that India is the highest content consumer per user as the average time spent on a smartphone per day is around 288 minutes and 54 percent of that goes on content.

The number of Internet users in India set to grow to 970 million from current 600 million in next five years and the short-form market is also estimated to grow by 4 times on total time spent and reach to 400 to 450 billion minutes a month from the current 110 billion minutes.