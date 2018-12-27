Saturday, December 29, 2018 Back to
ShareChat 2018 Year End Report: 17 million posts were made in Marathi

ShareChat’s Year End Report claims to see over 17 mn posts in formats spanning images, videos, gifs.

tech2 News Staff Dec 28, 2018 12:27 PM IST

ShareChat, a popular regional social media platform in India, has released its ‘ShareChat 2018 Year End Report – Marathi’. The report talks about the key trends and topics that created conversations amongst over 2 million ShareChat Marathi users in 2018.

The company states that in 2018, internet users joining the social media bandwagon for the first time witnessed the availability of social media in their regional languages and also participated actively in contributing to user-generated content in native languages.

ShareChat. Image: Facebook

According to findings from ShareChat’s Year End Report, the year 2018 saw a large amount of user-generated content in regional Indian languages with over 17 million posts in formats spanning images, videos and gifs.

The report also found that 67 percent of the content in Marathi was created by men and also that male users were spending more time on ShareChat as compared to their counterparts.

An analysis of hashtags that trended on ShareChat Marathi revealed that regional language internet users, of which many may have been first-time internet users, were seen to create content around local events and festivals, thus generating an enormous amount of content.

The most talked about topics in 2018 in Marathi on the platform included:

1) Maratha Reservation
2) Farmers Strike – Red Storm
3) Devi Darshan
4) Ganpati Darshan
5) Pandharpur Wari

We can clearly see the difference in the topics that trended on ShareChat Marathi as compared to what trended on Instagram or YouTube or other English dominated social media platforms.

Also, the report points out that contrary to the common belief that videos are the most consumed format of content, regional language internet users generated a lot more text and image content.

2018 has been an eventful year and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.

