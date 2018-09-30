Sunday, September 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 30 September, 2018 13:25 IST

Selfies on the Apple iPhone XS feature a "beautify" filter which you can't turn off

People within Apple are aware of the complaints and are supposedly "looking into the matter."

While on paper, it might appear that this year's iPhone XS and XS Max have the same front-facing camera in terms of hardware, a lot of users seem to be complaining about the selfies captured using the two phones.

A customer looks at the Apple iPhone XS after it went on sale at the Apple Store in Tokyo. Image: Reuters

A customer looks at the Apple iPhone XS after it went on sale at the Apple Store in Tokyo. Image: Reuters

Taking to a thread on Reddit, users who just recently got their hands on the latest and greatest iPhone models, say the camera is over-processing their faces with filters that smooth out their skin. While this isn't particularly new for Android users, Apple, for the first time seem to have an algorithm in place to automatically smoothen your skin in selfies and also alter the skin tone to make it look lighter.

iPhone XS Max skin-smoothening. Image: Reddit

iPhone XS Max skin-smoothening. Image: Reddit

A Reddit user who shared a cropped-in image of a similar selfie showed us exactly whats wrong here. This, as pointed out in a report by MacRumors, seems to be even more evident in low-light and artificially lit conditions. One user also goes on to say, "It's like really poor Photoshopping by someone trying to "airbrush" with no clue about how to subtly touch up a photo."

What users particularly upset about is the fact that even if Apple did decide to throw in a 'beautify' feature which they did not want to talk about in their keynote, there is no toggle or switch in the settings to turn it off.

Apple is yet to officially mention anything but as per AppleInsider, a report claims that people within the company are aware of the complaints and are currently "looking into the situation."

This also isn't the first issue that Apple is currently plagued with when it comes to their new iPhones. Another report finds an issue with the charging mechanism on both the iPhone XS and XS Max.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

iPhone XS and XS Max India sale

iPhone XS and XS Max India sale
Get Fit In Style | What The App

Get Fit In Style | What The App
Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks

Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks
Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

also see

Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XS Max demand 'better than expected', beats XS in early sales: Report

Sep 26, 2018

Apple iPhone XS

Airtel to start doorstep delivery of Apple iPhone XS, XS Max from 28 September

Sep 24, 2018

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS, XS Max go on sale: Here are some of the best cases for your phone

Sep 28, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi mocks the exorbitant pricing of Apple’s iPhone XR, XS and XS Max

Sep 15, 2018

iPhone XS

Apple is raising its profit margins by charging a premium for storage: Report

Sep 25, 2018

Apple iPhone

Apple isn't really growing in India, but here's why that's not such a bad thing

Sep 24, 2018

science

Mars Rover

Colbert and DeGrasse drive a 'Mars Rover' around New York and talk science

Sep 28, 2018

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018

Tuberculosis

Tackling tuberculosis a high priority for governments worldwide at UN summit

Sep 27, 2018

Fossils

'Biggest bird' dispute finally put to nest in a new study after decades of debate

Sep 27, 2018