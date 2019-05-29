Wednesday, May 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Screenshots of Dark Mode on iOS 13 leaked ahead of official unveiling at WWDC

Switching on Dark Mode on iOS 13 is expected to be as simple as tapping on a button in Control Center.

tech2 News StaffMay 29, 2019 12:30:36 IST

Apple is officially expected to announce iOS 13 on 3 June, at its annual developer conference. That's when we expect to find out all about the new features that the refreshed OS will be packing once its release is ready for a public roll-out this September.

One of the constantly rumored additions to iOS 13 has been Dark Mode and the first screenshots of Apple's implementation of Dark Mode has now been revealed by 9to5Mac. The screenshots reveal a black theme where we once saw an all-white background for native apps like Apple Music.

Unlike apps like Twitter which use a dark grey-like theme for dark mode, Apple does appear to have true black backgrounds in place, which should help a little when it comes to battery life on iPhones with OLED displays.

Screenshots of Dark Mode on iOS 13 leaked ahead of official unveiling at WWDC

Apple's annual developers conference begins on 3 June.

There is no confirmation yet but the switch to Dark Mode should be as simple as tapping a button in Control Center.

Apple will likely use true black backgrounds for better battery life on OLED iPhones. Image: 9To5Mac

Apple will likely use true black backgrounds for better battery life on OLED iPhones. Image: 9To5Mac

Another UI change that is expected in the upcoming iOS 13 release is in the interface that appears after taking a screenshot. This now shows a blurred version of your wallpaper and the new annotation tools at the bottom look closer to reality.

On an iPad, this interface shows up as a rounded tray at the bottom of the screen, allowing users to drag this tray around the screen.

The new Reminders app on an iPad. Image: 9To5Mac

The new Reminders app on an iPad. Image: 9To5Mac

Additional screenshots also reveal that iOS 13 will likely roll-out with a redesigned Reminders app. On an iPad the new app has a large sidebar with separate boxes for different categories like — Today, Scheduled, Flagged, and All. The sidebar also includes a search box and a collection of previously saved lists of reminders.

The 'Find My Friends' and 'Find My iPhone' apps are also getting unified into something called "Find My". Opening this new unified app is expected to reveal a big map that fills the entire screen, with a small window in the corner listing your friends and family and a separate tab for your devices.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications


also see

WWDC

Apple WWDC 2019 keynote invite is out: Here's what to expect from the event on 3 June

May 23, 2019
Apple WWDC 2019 keynote invite is out: Here's what to expect from the event on 3 June
Apple has reportedly registered 11 new iPhone models in several Eurasian countries

Apple

Apple has reportedly registered 11 new iPhone models in several Eurasian countries

May 24, 2019
TikTok owner ByteDance is planning to launch a paid music service in India soon

TikTok

TikTok owner ByteDance is planning to launch a paid music service in India soon

May 21, 2019
Apple browser engine Webkit privacy feature will enable ad tracking securely

Apple

Apple browser engine Webkit privacy feature will enable ad tracking securely

May 22, 2019
After Huawei blacklist, 'Boycott Apple' campaign gaining steam in China: Report

Apple

After Huawei blacklist, 'Boycott Apple' campaign gaining steam in China: Report

May 20, 2019
Apple's latest product is a rainbow stage where Lady Gaga just performed

Apple

Apple's latest product is a rainbow stage where Lady Gaga just performed

May 18, 2019

science

Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

May 29, 2019
New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

Astrophysics

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

May 28, 2019
Compound found effective in killing superbug bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

Antibiotic Resistance

Compound found effective in killing superbug bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

May 28, 2019
How can India gauge vulnerability of its agricultural productivity to climate change?

Agriculture

How can India gauge vulnerability of its agricultural productivity to climate change?

May 28, 2019