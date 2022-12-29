Thursday, December 29, 2022Back to
Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra for 2024 will feature a new telephoto sensor

Galaxy S24 Ultra will replace the telephoto sensor used in its predecessors, and adopt a new solution. We can safely assume that the new solution, will be the periscope zooming system that we have already seen in a bunch of flagship phones from other brands.


FP StaffDec 29, 2022 11:09:11 IST

Samsung will be releasing the Galaxy S23 series sometime in February at a special event. However, rumours around the 2024 inbound S24 series has already started to leak, even before people get the chance to see the S23 series of devices.

S23 Ultra’s successor, which will land in early 2024, will reportedly feature an all-new telephoto sensor.

According to prolific leakster Ice Universe, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will replace the telephoto sensor used in its predecessors, and “adopt a new solution”. While Ice Universe doesn’t mention which telephoto sensor this concerns, we assume it’s the periscope zoom one. Then again, the renewal could apply to both that and the 3x zoom module.

On the other hand, the main camera in the S24 Ultra is said to either remain the same as in the S23 Ultra, or will only be slightly upgraded – nothing too major. While the upcoming S23 Ultra has been rumoured to keep the same zooming hardware as its predecessor, for the S22 Ultra, the image quality has been rumoured to improve thanks to a better colour science, image processing and the use of several “AI algorithms.” 

It looks like the S23 Ultra will improve zoom image quality somewhat, while the S24 Ultra may be bringing us some really revolutionary new tech. On the other hand, when it comes to the main camera, one of the biggest changes to come to the S23 series will be the introduction of the new 200 MP ISOCELL HP3 sensor, which will be used in 2024 too either in identical or slightly-altered form.

The ISOCELL HP1 was the first 200MP sensor in the world and was developed by Samsung. We have already seen the sensor being used in a bunch of devices, most notably, the Motorola X30 Pro. The HP3 sensor is a slightly tweaked and much more refined version of the HP1 sensor, and was launched earlier this year.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


