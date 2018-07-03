We first heard about Samsung working on an Android Go powered smartphone back in April and now, close to more than two months later, we finally have leaked pictures of the smartphone, named the Galaxy J2 Core.

Leaked by SamMobile, the images not only give us a glimpse of the design of the smartphone but they also kill a major part of the buzz around the device. The sad part, however, is that if these images are anything to go by, then the Galaxy J2 Core may be part of Google's lighter Android Go program but will be running Samsung's skinned UI.

As pointed out in the report, signing up for the Android Go program does not necessitate a phone manufacturer to settle for stock Android. What this means for Samsung is that it can go ahead and throw in its skin on the phone even though the apps on the J2 Core might be better optimised for the hardware.

This could be bad news for those who expected Samsung to ship a device with stock Android, but it will still be Samsung's very first Android Go smartphone.

There is no official word as to when we should expect Samsung to announce the Galaxy J2 Core, but considering the image looked like that of a finished engineering prototype, we could see an unveiling soon.