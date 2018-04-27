Samsung's first entry-level device in the Galaxy J-series powered by Android Go has been spotted online, listed in the Geekbench database that lists upcoming devices.

The unannounced device is expected to come with 1 GB RAM, coupled with Android 8.1 operating system, SamMobile reported on 26 April.

The processor appears to be an optimised version of the Exynos 7570 with four ARM Cortex-A53 cores at 1.43GHz and is mentioned in the benchmark listing as Universal7570_Go, yet another indication of this device's Android Go credentials, the report added.

Announced in 2017, Android Go is a newer version of Android 8.0 and can run on entry-level devices with less than 1GB RAM.

Samsung is yet to comment on this development.

Android Oreo Go will be used for those devices which are cheap. The devices range from feature phones to inexpensive smartphones. The Go version of Android apps will use half the space that the full versions use.