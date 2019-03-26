tech2 News Staff

Samsung has unveiled the newest member of the Galaxy A-series in the form of the Galaxy A70 smartphone in South Korea. The phone will not be the final addition to the A-series as Samsung is going to have a separate launch event, where we expect it to announce the Galaxy A90.

The Galaxy A70 comes in Coral, Blue, Black, and White colour options but the company has remained mum on the pricing of this smartphone for the time being.

In terms of specs, the phone has a 6.7-inch Infinity U AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution. The back of the phone houses a triple-camera setup while on the front we see a 32 MP camera hidden in the notch. The phone is made using the same 3D glasstic material (Glass and plastic, get it?) seen on the Galaxy A30 series.

Under the hood we see that the phone runs on a Snapdragon 670 chipset, however, if the phone does end up coming to India, we are likely to see Samsung's Exynos chipset. The phone comes with 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM options paired with 128 GB of storage which can be expanded using a micro-SD card.

In the optics department, we see that the phone has a 32 MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123-degree FOV and f/2.2 aperture, and a 5 MP depth camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The Galaxy A70 runs One UI based on Android 9 Pie which has a dedicated Night Mode for easy viewing at night.

Connectivity options for the phone include dual-SIM 4G VoLTE support and the device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Powering the phone is a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 25 W fast charging. What's interesting here is that the A70 supports faster charging speeds than the S10-series.

