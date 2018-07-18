Wednesday, July 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 18 July, 2018 18:18 IST

Samsung unveils Bixby equiped 810-litre Family Hub 3.0 refrigerator

The built-in "View Inside" camera allows users to digitally label their food with expiration dates.

Revolutionising the Indian refrigerator industry, Samsung Electronics on 18 July unveiled its Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled refrigerator "Family Hub 3.0" in India for Rs 2,80,000.

The 810-litre refrigerator with "triple cooling" facility also comes with a 21-inch touchscreen and Bixby voice control to allow consumers to do a lot more than what a regular refrigerator does.

The "Family Hub" will be available for pre-booking on Samsung Shop and Amazon.com from Wednesday with an exclusive offer of free Samsung Galaxy S9 (available on pre-booking), the company said in a statement.

The logo of Samsung is seen on a building during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman - RC1A9E7DDA00

Representational image. Reuters.

"Family Hub offers a wide range of smart features that allow consumers to do what they could not do before. These include syncing up food storage, keeping family members better connected and organised and providing enhanced entertainment," said Saurav Katyal, Director, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

The "Family Hub works with Samsung's "SmartThings" ecosystem, allowing users to control and monitor their connected appliances — Flex Wash washing machine and smartphone — from the refrigerator's screen.

"Family Hub is also more intuitive and intelligent with the addition of Bixby voice control and its integration with Samsung's SmartThings IoT ecosystem," Katyal added.

The built-in "View Inside" camera allows users to digitally label their food with expiration dates, or use a mobile device to peek inside their fridge from anywhere.

Consumers can see what is inside their fridge from the grocery store and/or leave a note on the screen to remind the kids to clean their rooms after school.

Similarly, the recipes app offers multiple recipes to choose from around the world and prepare the food that the family loves.

With Bixby, Family Hub can also recognise individual voices and read out of the news, weather and calendar updates when instructed.

Additionally, users can stream content from their smartphone to the Family Hub refrigerator.

tags


latest videos

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

also see

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S9 sales slow but company posts over 5% operating profit in Q2

Jul 06, 2018

Apple

Apple iPhone 8 tops Galaxy S9 and iPhone X in May smartphone sales: Counterpoint

Jul 09, 2018

Oppo Find X

Oppo Find X vs iPhone X vs Galaxy S9 vs Vivo Nex S vs Pixel 2 XL: Specs showdown

Jul 12, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's shares dropped nearly 5% after company's IPO debut on Hong Kong Exchange

Jul 09, 2018

MindSphere

Siemens inks deal with Alibaba to launch its digital operating system MindSphere

Jul 10, 2018

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Amazon Prime Day 2018: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 available for as low as Rs 41,900

Jul 16, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018