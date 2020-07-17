FP Trending

Samsung has unveiled its line-up of 2020 Sound Devices in India. The new line-up includes new party speakers, Sound Tower and Soundbars that come with the world’s first Atmos technology. There are two models of Soundbars - Q Series Soundbars and T Series Soundbars.

Sound Tower comes in two variants, MX-T70 and MX-T50. The MX-T70 is priced at Rs 42,990, while the MX-T50 costs 29,990.

Q Series Soundbars are available in four models - HW-Q950T, HW-Q900T, HW-Q800T, and HW-Q60T. The HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T come at a price of Rs 1,39,990 and Rs 1,03,990, while the HW-Q800T and HW-Q60T are priced at Rs 53,990 and 35,990.

On the other hand, there are seven variants of T Series Soundbars – “HW-T650 priced at Rs 35,990, HW-T550 priced at Rs 25,990, HW-T450 priced at Rs 19,990, HW-T420 priced at Rs 16,990 and HW-T400 priced at Rs 10,990. HW-T45E priced at Rs 19,990 will be available only on Amazon while HW-T42E priced at Rs 16,990 will be available only on Flipkart,” the company said in a statement.

Sound Tower comes with 1,500 watt output, built-in woofer, and bi-directional sound. It offers Dynamic Bass, DJ effect, Karaoke and LED Party Lights.

Q Series Soundbar is equipped with Samsung’s signature Q-Symphony technology, plays surround sound from TV and Soundbar simultaneously. It has built-in Alexa voice service which allows users to easily control music, get information and manage their day, hands-free.

It also comes with Tap Sound feature that lets music from smartphone to be sent directly to the Q Soundbar, with just a tap.

“The 2020 range of Sound Tower has been built to light up your party, while the Q & T Series Soundbars will certainly excite the audiophiles and cinephiles. We are certain that in the new normal where customers are spending more family time viewing content, our new range will enhance the cinematic experience,” said Mr. Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

T Series Soundbar offers 3D surround sound, which is anchored by built-in center speaker. Its Wireless Subwoofer helps elevate the TV sound with powerful bass. The soundbar can be connected to television through Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

The South Korean tech giant in May launched its first outdoor 4K QLED TV called The Terrace and The Terrace Soundbar which features distortion-canceling technology. The speaker delivers high-quality and a deep and clear bass sound from its built-in woofers.

The Terrace has an IP55 dust and water resistance rating and its brightness can be increased up to 2000 nits, allowing viewers to have a seamless viewing experience even in broad daylight.