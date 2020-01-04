Saturday, January 04, 2020Back to
Samsung Unpacked 2020 date leaked, event could be held on 11 February

The flagship Unpacked 2020 event is expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy S20 devices.


tech2 News StaffJan 04, 2020 15:04:25 IST

Every year, Samsung’s Unpacked event announces its latest lineup of flagship devices. The date of this year’s event has reportedly leaked out and Unpacked 2020 is scheduled for 11 February.

Samsung Unpacked 2020. Image: @water8192/Twitter.

Reported by XDA Developers, an unlisted video was discovered on Samsung Korea’s Vimeo account that showed an animated text of ‘GALAXY’ with the date reveal at the end. It was first spotted by Twitter user @water8192. The company hasn’t officially announced the dates of the event yet nor even teased anything about the Unpacked 2020 event.

Samsung is expected to launch the next lineup of Galaxy smartphones at the event. We could see the announcement of the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus at the event. Along with these two flagship phones, it’s also speculated that the company could unveil the Fold 2 as well. There have been leaks and reports about the Fold 2 following a clamshell design similar to the Moto Razr 2020.

Recently, Samsung released budget variants of its existing flagship devices in the form of the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite. Both devices compromise some internal hardware and house a new rectangular camera module on the rear. The company hasn’t revealed the prices or availability yet.

