Monday, November 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 12 November, 2018 09:31 IST

Samsung to roll out its newest Android skin, One UI, for Galaxy S8, S8+, Note 8

At the Samsung Developer Conference, the company unveiled a new user interface called One UI.

At the Samsung Developer Conference on 7 November, the company unveiled a new user interface called One UI, with an aim to redesign the user experience in a way that it puts less stress on a user's thumbs and fingers as they try to navigate large screen displays. One UI is apparently going to be released for the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus and the Note 8.

According to a report by Android Authority, Samsung told the publication that its newest UI is coming to the aforementioned devices. Samsung One UI is what was previously known as Samsung Experience.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

Also, popular tispter Ice Universe also released a tweet on 9 November saying that the same devices will get the UI update.

As of now, Samsung has announced that the beta of One UI is open for sign-ups. The beta version rolls out to to the Galaxy S9 and the Note 9 in November itself.

If you want to join Samsung's Open UI beta program, here's what you can do.

Download and sign in to Samsung Members app. Go to 'Notices' and once you hit 'One UI Beta Program Registration,' you will have to complete and submit your application.

You'll be able to download the One UI beta when it is available if your application is approved.

A stable version, however, will be released in 2019.

Watch this video to take a look at the Samsung One UI.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

also see

Samsung One UI

Samsung One UI to redesign user experience to make using large screen phones easier

Nov 08, 2018

Galaxy F

Samsung explicitly hints at foldable phone launch with new Twitter profile image

Nov 05, 2018

foldable smartphone

Samsung expected to reveal key features of its foldable phone later this week

Nov 06, 2018

Samsung

Samsung to announce Android 9 Pie beta program and new Galaxy UX at SDC 2018

Nov 06, 2018

Samsung

Samsung patent reveals an HTC Edge Sense-like pressure-sensitive power button

Nov 01, 2018

Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 to ditch iris scanner for an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

Nov 04, 2018

science

Supercomputers

Largest brain-like supercomputer switched on after 10 years under construction

Nov 12, 2018

Space

ISRO's Mission Venus invites experiments from space enthusiasts everywhere

Nov 12, 2018

Biology in Space

NASA plans to send living tissue, organs chips to ISS for microgravity experiments

Nov 12, 2018

Science Research

India needs to invest more in scientific research and development: ISF

Nov 12, 2018