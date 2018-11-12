At the Samsung Developer Conference on 7 November, the company unveiled a new user interface called One UI, with an aim to redesign the user experience in a way that it puts less stress on a user's thumbs and fingers as they try to navigate large screen displays. One UI is apparently going to be released for the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus and the Note 8.

According to a report by Android Authority, Samsung told the publication that its newest UI is coming to the aforementioned devices. Samsung One UI is what was previously known as Samsung Experience.

Also, popular tispter Ice Universe also released a tweet on 9 November saying that the same devices will get the UI update.

Galaxy S8 series and Galaxy Note8 will also get One UI. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 9, 2018

As of now, Samsung has announced that the beta of One UI is open for sign-ups. The beta version rolls out to to the Galaxy S9 and the Note 9 in November itself.

If you want to join Samsung's Open UI beta program, here's what you can do.

Download and sign in to Samsung Members app. Go to 'Notices' and once you hit 'One UI Beta Program Registration,' you will have to complete and submit your application.

You'll be able to download the One UI beta when it is available if your application is approved.

A stable version, however, will be released in 2019.

Watch this video to take a look at the Samsung One UI.