Samsung to reportedly launch a mini-version of the Galaxy Home smart speaker

Currently, the specs of this mini Galaxy Home smart speaker are not known.

tech2 News Staff Dec 31, 2018 13:09 PM IST

Samsung will be launching its Bixby-powered smart speaker called the Galaxy Home sometime in 2019. It will be rivaling the Google Home, Amazon Echo and the Apple HomePod. Now the South Korean giant is reportedly also working on a smaller version of the device as well.

Samsung Galaxy Home. Image: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch event live stream

A report by The Verge states that currently the specs of this mini Galaxy Home smart speaker are not known, however, we can be sure that they will be less than the full-sized Galaxy Home speaker. As per Sammobile, the mini Bixby speaker might have fewer microphones and not have a sub-woofer. This is perhaps a speaker that might be competing with the Google Home mini or the Echo Dot.

The Galaxy Home itself has eight microphones, and a touch-enabled top through which the smart assistant and volume can be controlled.

In terms of design, it has a rather new shape, like a giant egg with a flat head resting on a three-legged throne. It doesn’t look like there will be any variants in colour, but who knows, Samsung might just experiment, if the smart speaker does well in the markets.

The Austrian acoustics company, AKG has powered the Samsung Galaxy Home speakers.

To demo the speaker, Samsung announced a partnership with Spotify, which makes the device look a lot like the HomePod – just like you can ask Siri to play music from Apple Music, here you will have Bixby and Spotify.

It looks that Samsung will debut the smart-speaker at CES 2019 or most likely at MWC 2019 and it might be at any of these two events that we may hear more about

