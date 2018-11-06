While Apple and Huawei have already unveiled their latest chipsets based on a 7 nm manufacturing process and Qualcomm is about to unveil its next-gen flagship chipset which will also be using a 7 nm process, Samsung doesn't want to be left behind. The South Korean giant, who manufactures its Exynos chipsets, is working on a 7 nm SoC which will have a dual-core NPU (neural processing unit).

This NPU will be included in the next flagship Exynos chipset that Samsung will likely put first on the Galaxy S10 smartphone. Leakster Ice Universe has said that this NPU is likely going to be used in image processing for the camera on the Galaxy S10. Video and voice recording are also set to get a boost using this new NPU said a report by Koran news publication ETnews.

As the launch of Samsung's foldable device, Galaxy F also looms closer, it is unclear as to which device will be the first to get the new NPU by Samsung. There is also talks of 5G capabilities being introduced in the Galaxy S10 which might use a new 5G modem alongside the new NPU.