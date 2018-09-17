Monday, September 17, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 17 September, 2018 13:35 IST

Samsung to launch two new smartphones, Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J4+ in India this week

Both the smartphones by Samsung are likely to be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000

In an attempt to take on Chinese smartphone brands in India, Samsung is set to launch two new smartphones  Galaxy J6+ and Galaxy J4+  in India this week.

Both the smartphones are likely to be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000, industry sources told IANS.

Samsung J6+. image: Samsung

Samsung J6+. Image: Samsung

The Galaxy J6+ is expected to come with dual rear cameras along with the support of an industry-first side fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy J4+ is likely to come with a new "emotify' feature that would allow millennial users to express themselves better.

Earlier this year, Samsung launched Galaxy J8 and J6 mid-segment smartphones in India. In July this year, the South Korean tech giant reportedly sold over two million units of Galaxy J8 and J6 in the country.

"Galaxy J" is Samsung India's most successful smartphone brand.

