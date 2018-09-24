Last week the Samsung launched its first smartphone with a triple-camera setup at the back, the Galaxy A7 in South Korea. The device is now coming to India, on 25 September, and is expected to be priced below the Rs 30,000 price point in the country.

Samsung confirmed the launch of the smartphone via Twitter today.

Galaxy A7 specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.0-inch Super AMOLED display and was launched in Korea in three storage variants — 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The storage is further expandable up to 512 GB via a microSD card.

On the inside we have an unnamed octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz. Samsung does not name Qualcomm chipsets and we don't have a unit with us currently to cross-check, but we are assuming that the Galaxy A7 packs a Snapdragon 660 chipset.

The triple camera system on the rear features a 24 MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8 MP wide-angle lens with an f/2.4 aperture and finally a 5 MP depth-sensing camera unit.

Running the device is Android Oreo 8.0 coupled with Samsung's Experience UI on top. It comes with a 3,300 mAh battery.

Samsung will also reportedly launch another "Galaxy A" series smartphone with a quadruple rear-camera system device called the Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) in Malaysia on 11 October.

Looks like smartphone companies are in a race these days to launch devices with more and more camera units on the rear. Wonder if that will help increase the camera quality any bit, but for what it's worth, Samsung seems to be on top of this game.