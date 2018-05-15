Samsung is expected to bring four new smartphones this month. The smartphones to be launched are of the Galaxy A series and Galaxy J series of smartphones. The company is also planning to launch Galaxy S8 Lite on 21 May in China. The new smartphones in the J-series are expected to feature a near bezel-less display. Whereas, it has already launched Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6 Plus.

New reports shows the full specification of the two J-series of smartphones expected to be launched in India this month. According to a report on SAMMobile, the Samsung Galaxy J6 features a 5.6-inch Infinity display with a resolution of 1480×720 pixels. It is powered by an Exynos 7870 SoC and comes in 1 GB, 2 GB and 3 GB RAM variants with 32/64 GB storage options.

Galaxy J6 is expected to come with a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera with flash. The fingerprint sensor has been put on the rear side of the device. It comes with a dual-SIM card option and a 3,000 mAh battery. Galaxy J6 comes with Android 8.0 Oreo support out of the box.

The second device expected to be launched by Samsung, Galaxy J4, comes with a 5.5-inch (720p display). It is powered by Exynos 7570 chip and two RAM variants offering 2 GB and 3 GB. It comes with a 13 MP primary camera and a 5 MP front camera with an LED flash for both front and rear cameras. The Galaxy J4 supports dual-SIM card and is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery. It is also expected to come with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

Previous report suggest that the J-series smartphones are expected to be priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.