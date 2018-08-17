Samsung India is set to refresh its popular Galaxy A series with a new dual rear camera smartphone this month which will be a premium device in the Rs 30,000 and above price segment.

The smartphone with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, industry sources told IANS on 17 August.

The new device will sport a 6.3-inch full HD Plus AMOLED 'Infinity Display.'

The smartphone will house 16 MP and 24 MP dual rear set-up with 'Live Focus' feature and a massive 24 MP front camera.

Samsung in May launched Galaxy A6 Plus smartphone for Rs 25,990 with a 6-inch 18.5:9 display. The device was powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset and backed by a 3,500mAh battery.