Indo-Asian News Service 17 August, 2018 20:02 IST

Samsung to launch a new Galaxy A device with dual rear camera, 6.3-inch display

The new Galaxy A smartphone will have 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and will be powered by Snapdragon 660.

Samsung India is set to refresh its popular Galaxy A series with a new dual rear camera smartphone this month which will be a premium device in the Rs 30,000 and above price segment.

The smartphone with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, industry sources told IANS on 17 August.

The Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

The new device will sport a 6.3-inch full HD Plus AMOLED 'Infinity Display.'

The smartphone will house 16 MP and 24 MP dual rear set-up with 'Live Focus' feature and a massive 24 MP front camera.

Samsung in May launched Galaxy A6 Plus smartphone for Rs 25,990 with a 6-inch 18.5:9 display. The device was powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset and backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

