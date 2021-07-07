FP Trending

Samsung has finally confirmed the date of the much-awaited Galaxy Unpacked Event 2021. The event will be held on 11 August. Revealing the event’s date, a Samsung Electronics official told the Korean site Digital Daily that, "The event will be broadcast online on 11 August". The official has also said that the broadcast time is the same as before. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event will be available to watch on Samsung's YouTube channel. It will be streamed at 10 AM Eastern Time in the United States and at 11 PM Korean time.

Moreover, known tipster Max Jambor had also shared the same date on Twitter.

Aug 11th it is. — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) July 5, 2021

As per the previous reports, the tech giant is expected to showcase a lineup of its new devices including Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds 2 during the event. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

The display analyst, Ross Young, had also confirmed the rumors saying that Samsung had cancelled the Lite model due to the ongoing chipset shortage owing to the pandemic. However, there is currently no concrete update about the economic, flip-folding smartphone.

The tech giant had recently shown a glimpse of some Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders. The device could be Samsung’s first venture into a “mid-range foldable smartphone segment”. The Galaxy S21 FE, rumors of which have also been doing rounds, is reportedly delayed and therefore may not appear at the event.