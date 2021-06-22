FP Trending

Samsung is set to host a virtual event at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021. The company has announced to host a Samsung Galaxy presentation on 28 June as a part of the conference. The virtual presentation will be live-streamed on Samsung’s official YouTube channel.

In a blog post, the tech giant also teased the announcement of its new devices at the event which could be a new smartwatch, a foldable smartphone, and a tablet, as per the silhouettes seen on the teaser image. Samsung teaser also shows the rear camera module of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and a logo of Samsung’s Knox security solution. However, there’s no confirmation on it yet.

The blog states that the company will unveil “its vision for the future of smartwatches" at the event that will provide new experiences for users and new opportunities for developers. It also plans to present the latest technology and innovation efforts that could emphasise on the growing importance of smart device security.

Traditionally, Samsung is known for introducing new products during its “Unpacked" events, however, for the first time, the electronics giant has given a glimpse of what could be expected at MWC 2021.

The MWC 2021 virtual event will be streamed on 28 June at 07.15 PM CET (10.45 PM IST).

Samsung is reportedly working on its next generation of foldable smartphones - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. It may also launch the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 this year.