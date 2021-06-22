Tuesday, June 22, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

MWC 2021: Samsung confirms to launch a smartwatch, foldable smartphone, and a tablet on 28 June

Samsung teaser also shows the rear camera module of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and a logo of Samsung’s Knox security solution.


FP TrendingJun 22, 2021 18:05:28 IST

Samsung is set to host a virtual event at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021. The company has announced to host a Samsung Galaxy presentation on 28 June as a part of the conference. The virtual presentation will be live-streamed on Samsung’s official YouTube channel.

In a blog post, the tech giant also teased the announcement of its new devices at the event which could be a new smartwatch, a foldable smartphone, and a tablet, as per the silhouettes seen on the teaser image. Samsung teaser also shows the rear camera module of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and a logo of Samsung’s Knox security solution. However, there’s no confirmation on it yet.

MWC 2021 Samsung teaser. Image: Samsung

MWC 2021 Samsung teaser. Image: Samsung

The blog states that the company will unveil “its vision for the future of smartwatches" at the event that will provide new experiences for users and new opportunities for developers. It also plans to present the latest technology and innovation efforts that could emphasise on the growing importance of smart device security.

Traditionally, Samsung is known for introducing new products during its “Unpacked" events, however, for the first time, the electronics giant has given a glimpse of what could be expected at MWC 2021.

The MWC 2021 virtual event will be streamed on 28 June at 07.15 PM CET (10.45 PM IST).

Samsung is reportedly working on its next generation of foldable smartphones - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. It may also launch the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 this year.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 are likely to launch on 3 August: Report

Jun 22, 2021
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 are likely to launch on 3 August: Report
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and S launch date leaked, Galaxy Watch 4 coming too: Reports

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and S launch date leaked, Galaxy Watch 4 coming too: Reports

Jun 14, 2021
Samsung Galaxy devices were exposed to vulnerabilities that could allow hackers to steal data

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy devices were exposed to vulnerabilities that could allow hackers to steal data

Jun 15, 2021
Samsung completes construction of display manufacturing unit that is shifted from China to Noida

Samsung

Samsung completes construction of display manufacturing unit that is shifted from China to Noida

Jun 22, 2021
Samsung starts mass production of ISOCELL JN1, billed its most versatile sensor yet

Samsung

Samsung starts mass production of ISOCELL JN1, billed its most versatile sensor yet

Jun 10, 2021
Samsung Galaxy M32 with 6,000 mAh battery confirmed to launch in India on 21 June

Samsung Galaxy M32

Samsung Galaxy M32 with 6,000 mAh battery confirmed to launch in India on 21 June

Jun 14, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021