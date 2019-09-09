tech2 News Staff

Samsung has been launching A-series smartphones left, right and centre for the past year and now the company is coming out with new devices in the Indian market on 11 September. Possible speculation for the Samsung launch is the A50s, which had been announced in South Korea last month. Apart from that, it is also rumoured that a few more devices could be announced alongside the A50s such as the Galaxy A30s and A20s.

The teaser by Samsung India's Twitter handle shows the 'A' logo which appears three times in different background colours and it suggests either that there will be three A-series phones or that there will be one in three different colours. Samsung had started a contest for what looks like the Galaxy A50s through its social media channels suggesting the imminent launch of the device.

The #GalaxyA series has evolved, and it is just 2 days away from its launch.

Follow this space to stay updated. pic.twitter.com/gH2BhdXdDD — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 9, 2019

Galaxy A50s Specs

The Galaxy A50s retains the 6.4-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display seen on the Galaxy A50 (Review) although it does come with a redesigned back which looks similar to the Realme 1. The selfie camera on the device has been upgraded from 25 MP to 32 MP but still has an f/2.0 aperture. It will come in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Violet, and Prism Crush Green colour variants.

The processing part of the phone is taken care of by the Exynos 9610 SoC along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, just like the Galaxy A50. The back of the phone has the same triple-camera setup with the primary camera now sporting a 48 MP sensor, while the 8 MP ultra-wide and 5 MP wide-angle sensors remain the same. The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery and support for 15 W fast charging.

Galaxy A30s Specs

The Galaxy A30s has the same 6.4-inch AMOLED display as the Galaxy A30 although the resolution has been surprisingly reduced to HD+. The phone does gain an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will be available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Violet, and Prism Crush Green.

Powering the phone is an Exynos 7904 SoC with 3 GB and 4 GB of RAM along with 32 GB and 64 GB of internal storage. In terms of optics, the phone has the same 16 MP selfie camera but on the back, the phone features a new triple-camera setup with a 25 MP f/1.7 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, and a 5 MP depth sensor. It also has a 4,000 mAh battery with 15 W fast-charging support.

