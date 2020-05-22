Friday, May 22, 2020Back to
Samsung has teamed up with Facebook to help offline retailers go digital

Samsung says that in the first phase they have already trained more than 800 offline retailers in collaboration with Facebook.


FP TrendingMay 22, 2020 16:41:27 IST

Samsung has entered into a partnership with Facebook to help offline retailers build a digital presence.

The move will help thousands of the company’s offline partners to reach out to a larger base of consumers. It will also enable consumers to access product information through the social media pages of local retailers.

The South Korean tech giant has informed that in the first phase they have already trained more than 800 offline retailers in collaboration with Facebook. It added that more training sessions are lined up in the coming weeks.

Image: Reuters

These training sessions will allow retailers to register their presence on social media through the Facebook’s apps – Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

“By leveraging the Facebook training, our retail partners will be able to discover and target local consumers digitally,” Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India said.

Consumers will also get to shop for Galaxy smartphones through Social Media pages of the retailers, added Singh.

The training sessions will see retailers being taught how to establish their business pages and accounts on Facebook and Instagram so that they can target local consumers and engage with them through WhatsApp.

They can share information such as e-detailers and e-catalogues on available Samsung phones with customers. On the other hand, consumers can place order for their favourite Samsung smartphone via WhatsApp and get their product delivered at home.

Facebook has recently launched Shops to help small businesses set up online storefronts to sell their products. Shops will also make shopping easier for people.

The move will help small businesses tide over the losses caused due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shops will let online stores sell their products on Facebook and Instagram.

