Wednesday, May 20, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook introduces Shops to let businesses sell products on its platforms during coronavirus pandemic

Facebook Shops will allow businesses to sell their product both on Facebook and Instagram.


FP TrendingMay 20, 2020 12:16:45 IST

Facebook has launched Shops to help businesses set up online storefronts to tide over the losses caused due to the coronavirus pandemic. Through this move, the social media giant wants to “help small businesses adapt” and make shopping easier for people.

Facebook Shops will allow businesses to sell their product both on Facebook and Instagram.

“Businesses can choose the products they want to feature from their catalog and then customize the look and feel of their shop with a cover image and accent colors that showcase their brand,” said the company.

Facebook introduces Shops to let businesses sell products on its platforms during coronavirus pandemic

Facebook Shops

Online stores can reach out to people through their Facebook or Instagram pages. Users can discover businesses through stories or ads. They can check out the full collection, save products they like and place an order, either by visiting the business’ website or on the Facebook page, if the online store has provided the option.

Users can even ask questions related to products by just messaging the online store through WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram Direct. In the future, Facebook will let people “view a business" shop and make purchases right within a chat in WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram Direct.”

The social media giant is also coming up with Instagram Shop this summer, starting in the US. This feature will let users discover and buy products they love on Instagram Explore.

The company is also going to introduce a way through which people will be able to sell and buy products in real-time, said Facebook on its blogpost.

Currently, Facebook allows sales on the platform through Marketplace, which was launched in 2016. It allows users to sell personal belongings to each other and functions somewhat similar to Craiglist.

The company earlier this month introduced a new feature to its Coronavirus community Help Hub to assist local businesses, blood banks, and non-profit organisations.

The feature allows users to find gift cards and vouchers to support local businesses, donate to local nonprofit fundraisers, and sign up to become a blood donor under Community Help.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Facebook

Facebook launches new feature to help local businesses, NGOs and blood banks

May 06, 2020
Facebook launches new feature to help local businesses, NGOs and blood banks
Instagram now allows uploading Live videos to IGTV: Here's how it works

Instagram

Instagram now allows uploading Live videos to IGTV: Here's how it works

May 18, 2020
Rushing out of coronavirus lockdown is laden with risk; India would do well to study Hokkaido case

FirstData

Rushing out of coronavirus lockdown is laden with risk; India would do well to study Hokkaido case

May 06, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bringing back fitness level biggest challenge for athletes post-lockdown, says Viren Rasquinha

SportsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Bringing back fitness level biggest challenge for athletes post-lockdown, says Viren Rasquinha

May 05, 2020
Coronavirus Lockdown: Concerns mount on vulnerability of Indian police personnel as hundreds test positive for COVID-19

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Lockdown: Concerns mount on vulnerability of Indian police personnel as hundreds test positive for COVID-19

May 06, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Cricket Tasmania announce job cuts due to revenue constraints

SportsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Cricket Tasmania announce job cuts due to revenue constraints

May 07, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020