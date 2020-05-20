FP Trending

Facebook has launched Shops to help businesses set up online storefronts to tide over the losses caused due to the coronavirus pandemic. Through this move, the social media giant wants to “help small businesses adapt” and make shopping easier for people.

Facebook Shops will allow businesses to sell their product both on Facebook and Instagram.

“Businesses can choose the products they want to feature from their catalog and then customize the look and feel of their shop with a cover image and accent colors that showcase their brand,” said the company.

Online stores can reach out to people through their Facebook or Instagram pages. Users can discover businesses through stories or ads. They can check out the full collection, save products they like and place an order, either by visiting the business’ website or on the Facebook page, if the online store has provided the option.

Users can even ask questions related to products by just messaging the online store through WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram Direct. In the future, Facebook will let people “view a business" shop and make purchases right within a chat in WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram Direct.”

The social media giant is also coming up with Instagram Shop this summer, starting in the US. This feature will let users discover and buy products they love on Instagram Explore.

The company is also going to introduce a way through which people will be able to sell and buy products in real-time, said Facebook on its blogpost.

Currently, Facebook allows sales on the platform through Marketplace, which was launched in 2016. It allows users to sell personal belongings to each other and functions somewhat similar to Craiglist.

The company earlier this month introduced a new feature to its Coronavirus community Help Hub to assist local businesses, blood banks, and non-profit organisations.

The feature allows users to find gift cards and vouchers to support local businesses, donate to local nonprofit fundraisers, and sign up to become a blood donor under Community Help.