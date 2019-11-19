tech2 News Staff

Samsung has announced Star Wars Edition for its Galaxy Note 10 Plus (Review). This Special Edition is being launched to celebrate the upcoming Star Wars movie — Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — that will release on 20 December.

As per the company website, you will get a themed smartphone case, metal badge and themed Galaxy Buds with the smartphone. The design of red finish S Pen of the phone is also inspired by Star Wars. As for the Galaxy Buds, it will come with a black case that will be of red colour on the inside.

The Samsung Star Wars Edition Galaxy Note 10 Plus will come with some exclusive themed wallpapers, shutdown animations, icons and sounds.

(Also read: Pixel 4 XL vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Can Google up the flagship game?)

The special edition Galaxy Note 10 Plus will be available in a limited numbers, starting 13 December. It is priced at $1300 in the US. Outside the US, this special edition will land in Australia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Korea, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UAE, and the UK. Unfortunately, there is no news of the smartphone's arrival in India yet.

(Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review: High on 'premiumness', playing catch up with innovation)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus has a 6.8-inch screen with a resolution of 1440 x 3040 pixels. Unlike the Note 10, the Note 10 Plus comes in two storage variants of 256 and 512 GB, both packing 12 GB of RAM. The rest of the internal hardware is the same as the Note 10.

The Note 10 Plus has a quad-camera setup with the same triple-cameras from the Note 10 and an additional time-of-flight camera sensor or Depth Vision sensor on the rear. It has a bigger 4,300 mAh battery.

Using the Depth Vision camera, the Note 10 Plus is capable of 3D scanning objects and creating a 3D model that can be used in AR. The models can also be imported to be 3D printed. The camera also enables users to create live AR drawings using the camera app.

Samsung also said that DeX, its desktop-mode, will now be available on laptops and MacBooks as well. Earlier, it was only available via a connection to external displays. Now, with just a USB-C cable, it can be used on laptops and MacBooks.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.