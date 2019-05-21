Tuesday, May 21, 2019Back to
Samsung rolls out UI software updates for Galaxy Watch, Gear S3 and Gear Sport

The new Samsung updates bring improved features like high heart rate alerts, sleep tracking etc.

tech2 News StaffMay 21, 2019 13:25:36 IST

You will be able to access features of the Galaxy Watch Active right on your older smartwatch as Samsung is rolling out the latest software update on previous wearables.

As Engadget reports, Samsung is rolling out an update that will bring the Active's One UI interface, health features, and other optimisations to the regular Galaxy Watch, Gear S3, and Gear Sport(review).

You can also download some of the Active's watch faces for the older smartwatch. The update also brings some improved features such as outdoor swimming tracking, high heart rate alerts, sleep tracking, better battery life, and more.

Now you can get heart rate alerts and detailed sleep tracking which will compare your average to the your age group automatically. This feature is also available in Apple Watch. You will also see the Daily Activities right on the screen so that you can keep tabs on your everyday progress.

Samsung rolls out UI software updates for Galaxy Watch, Gear S3 and Gear Sport

Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Launched at Galaxy Unpacked Event 2019, Galaxy Watch is the recent watch that Samsung has unveiled. It builds upon the design that we had seen with the Samsung Gear Sport with a similar circular display with a rotating bezel. It runs on the Tizen OS that has been seen on earlier Gear watches. It is waterproof and can be taken for a swim. It will be supporting waterproofing up to 5 meters.

With inputs from ANI.

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

