tech2 News Staff

A bezel-free screen is something that all smartphone makers are looking to implement in their products. To that end, there have been several design elements used to houses the front camera such as notches, pop-out cameras, front sliders, and hole-punch displays.

Now Samsung is working on a technology that will put the selfie camera under the display, thereby giving a completely notch-free experience while preserving an IP rating for water-proofing.

The information has been revealed by Samsung Mobile's vice president of the display R&D group, Yang Byung-Duk and has now been confirmed by Korean media.

If implemented correctly notches and pop-out sliders could very well become a fad that went away quickly. It would easy to assume that this Samsung technology will first appear on one of its flagship phones. However, if recent times are any indication, then this exclusively premium tech could make its way to mid-range and in due time even budget phones.

The current standard by Samsung is the hole-punch display, which although great, doesn't still let you utilise the full extent of the display. The upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro is said to house a pop-out camera which would void any IP-rating of the device plus with moving mechanical parts there is always the chance of breakage.

While there is still limited information regarding the in-display front-facing camera, the report states that the selfie camera becomes transparent when the camera is in use. We should hear more about this new technology soon.

