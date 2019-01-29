Tuesday, January 29, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung reportedly acquires Corephotonics, the company behind Oppo's 5x zoom technology

Samsung is said to acquire innovative camera firm Corephotonics, the deal is reportedly worth $155 million

Tech2 News Staff Jan 29, 2019 16:09:15 IST

In a surprising turn of events, Samsung has reportedly signed a deal to acquire Corephotonics Ltd, a Tel Aviv-based smartphone camera company. The name might not be familiar to many, but Corephotonics is the same company that worked with Oppo to develop periscope (aka 5x zoom technology) camera setup.

Representational image Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Representational image Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Calcalist, an Israeli daily business tabloid reporting the purchase revealed that Samsung has kept aside $155 million (approximately Rs 1,102 crores) to acquire the innovative camera venture. If the report is to be believed, the South Korean tech giant will have a potential advantage in smartphone camera zoom technology. Apparently, Samsung was one of the leading investors in Corephotonics and participated in more than two funding rounds, as per the report.

The Israeli smartphone camera company well known for developing dual-lens camera technology with zoom capability demonstrated the 5x lossless zoom along with Oppo with the ‘aid of a prism’ at MWC (Mobile World Congress) last year.

In the recent development, the company has collaborated with the Chinese OEM to develop a 10x hybrid zoom camera system. The technology was already showcased at a conference in China on 17 January. Oppo back then said that 10x zoom technology is ready for commercial use and mass production purpose. The company didn’t specifically mention how it would incorporate this new technology, however, reports predict that it could likely be used for triple camera setup. Oppo will make a wider announcement of the 10x hybrid zoom technology at its pre-MWC event on 23 February.

Notably, Corephotonics was in the headlines late last year, when it claimed that Apple would be using its patented technology in dual-camera iPhones. But while this captivates attention, to one’s surprise, Foxconn, the company that manufacture’s Apple iPhone is one among Corephotonics biggest investors.

Both Samsung and Corephotonics have reportedly declined to comment on the acquisition.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Private video

Private video
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

also see

Oppo

Oppo to unveil its 10X Hybrid zoom technology for smartphones at MWC 2019

Jan 21, 2019

LG G8

LG G8 leaked renders and 360-degree video reveals the phone in all its glory

Jan 18, 2019

LG

LG to unveil its first 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,000 mAh battery

Jan 24, 2019

Motorola

Moto G7 series renders reveal boring old design; price details leaked in Brazil

Jan 22, 2019

Vivo Apex 2019

Vivo Apex 2019: Another button-less device, but with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 12 GB RAM

Jan 25, 2019

Motorola

Moto G7 and G7 Plus price leaked ahead of launch, likely to cost 300 Euros onwards

Jan 29, 2019

science

Mars Curiosity

NASA's Curiosity rover clicks one last selfie before leaving Vera Rubin ridge on Mars

Jan 29, 2019

Environment

New space technology uses satellite data to predict droughts 5 months in advance

Jan 29, 2019

Record winter temperature, icy outbreaks and sudden warming to become more extreme

Jan 29, 2019

Gene editing

US Nobel laureate aware of gene-edited baby kept the news from authorities, public

Jan 29, 2019