FP Trending

If leaks and rumours are to be believed, Samsung may not continue to take forward its Galaxy Note series. Several tipsters have recently revealed that the South Korean company might not introduce a successor to the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. In a recent tweet, tipster Max Weinbach listed all the Samsung flagships that are expected in 2021. However, there is no mention of the Galaxy Note 21 and the Galaxy Note 21 Ultra.

As per Max Weibach, Samsung is expected to launch S21 FE, S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Z Fold FE. He also said three out of these seven smartphones will have S Pen support.

3 of these devices will have SPen support. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) November 15, 2020

Renowned tipster Ice Universe also tweeted that there is currently no information on the development of Samsung Note 21 Series.

An unusual clue: There is currently no information on the development of the Note21 series. pic.twitter.com/RBzzwsg8Cg — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 15, 2020

As per a report by SamMobile, information on development of smartphones usually surfaces at least six to eight months ahead of the official launch. It may be possible that Samsung may not unveil the Galaxy Note 21 series in 2021.

Last week, Ice Universe said that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a support for S Pen stylus. The referential images of two other smartphones of Samsung Galaxy S21 series - the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Plus were also shared by the tipster.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S21 series on 14 January. The pre-order of smartphones will commence from the date of the launch, while the devices will go on sale from 29 January.

Smartphones under the Samsung Galaxy S21 series are likely to come in black, white, grey, silver, violet, and pink colour options.