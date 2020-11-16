Monday, November 16, 2020Back to
Samsung may not launch Galaxy Note 21 series next year: Report

Samsung is reportedly expected to launch Galaxy S21 FE, S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Z Fold FE next year.


FP TrendingNov 16, 2020 16:51:48 IST

If leaks and rumours are to be believed, Samsung may not continue to take forward its Galaxy Note series. Several tipsters have recently revealed that the South Korean company might not introduce a successor to the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. In a recent tweet, tipster Max Weinbach listed all the Samsung flagships that are expected in 2021. However, there is no mention of the Galaxy Note 21 and the Galaxy Note 21 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Ultra

As per Max Weibach, Samsung is expected to launch S21 FE, S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Z Fold FE. He also said three out of these seven smartphones will have S Pen support.

Renowned tipster Ice Universe also tweeted that there is currently no information on the development of Samsung Note 21 Series.

As per a report by SamMobile, information on development of smartphones usually surfaces at least six to eight months ahead of the official launch. It may be possible that Samsung may not unveil the Galaxy Note 21 series in 2021.

Last week, Ice Universe said that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a support for S Pen stylus. The referential images of two other smartphones of Samsung Galaxy S21 series - the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Plus were also shared by the tipster.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S21 series on 14 January. The pre-order of smartphones will commence from the date of the launch, while the devices will go on sale from 29 January.

Smartphones under the Samsung Galaxy S21 series are likely to come in black, white, grey, silver, violet, and pink colour options.

