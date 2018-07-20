Saturday, July 21, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 20 July, 2018 23:26 IST

Samsung may choose to merge its Galaxy S and Note series lineup in 2019

We could expect to see the larger version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 feature an S-Pen next year.

This may come across as very odd, but as we near the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, a new report tends to suggest that Samsung may well be on its way to merge it two flagship range of smartphones — the Galaxy S lineup and the Galaxy Note series.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Image: tech2/ Rehan Hooda

According to a Korean publication, named The Bell, it is Samsung's Vice Chairman, Jay Lee who intends to merge the two smartphone ranges and his reasons do make a lot of sense. As per the report, Chinese vendors are drawing away a massive chunk of Samsung's market share when it comes to budget and mid-range devices. In the meantime, flagship buyers are also frowning at the ever-increasing prices for incremental updates.

In fact, Samsung is apparently expecting to sell 12 million units of the Galaxy Note 9 which is just a 1 million increase in targets when compared to that of the Note 8. This means that the Note 9 will also likely feature mostly incremental updates, which would not make much sense to most users to fall for.

There are also reports of Samsung planning to come up with three Galaxy S10 variants in 2019 instead of the usual two. With all three S10 variants featuring different display sizes, it could be a sensible move to cut down on a Note series release later in the year.

If Samsung does decide to go that path, we could see the larger version of the S10 also feature an S-Pen next year, to fill in for the Note. The move will save the company a considerable amount of money, which it can choose to channelise into its budget and mid-range segment.

However, these arguments are still speculative and Samsung is formally yet to announce or mention anything of the sort.

