Even though we approach the rumoured date of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, there is no stopping the leaks floating around Samsung's next year's supposed flagship smartphone, Samsung Galaxy S10.

According to a new report from Business Insider, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has stated that Samsung is planning to release three models of the Samsung Galaxy S10.

The three models are said to come with a 5.8-inch screen, a 6.1-inch screen and a 6.4-inch screen. These sizes are similar to the rumoured display sizes of Apple's 2018 iPhone line-up.

Also as previously reported, Samsung may promote the "fingerprint on display" or "FOD" reader which would enable the user to scan their finger by placing it on the screen.

The two higher-end Galaxy S10 models are expected to come with an "ultrasonic FOD" feature, which is said to be made by GIS and O-film and works on a design by Qualcomm as well as software. This will be a first for Samsung.

The smallest model is said to have the fingerprint sensor on the side of the phone, similar to what we've seen earlier on Sony Xperia flagships. The finger on display is expected to be a part of Samsung's high-end "A series" phones as well.

The report says that Kuo believes that Samsung will advertise the on-screen fingerprint scanning feature to the maximum as this is the one feature where Apple's not game for.

The Galaxy S10 model is also said to come with a 3D-sensing camera.

Kuo also predicts that Samsung could ship around 40 million Galaxy S10 units of which mostly the two larger, more expensive models will be shipped.

As per previous rumours, Samsung's 2019 flagship smartphone may come with a five-lens camera setup featuring an ultra-wide lens on the rear.