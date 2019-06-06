Ameya Dalvi

It has been three months since we last presented a list of best phones under 10K. A lot changes in a quarter in the technology space. Understandably, there are quite a few changes to that list too.

So let's check out who managed to retain their place as well as the new entrants who made it to the list. Time to look at smartphones under Rs 10,000 worth your money this June.

Best phones under Rs 10,000 you can buy in India

Redmi Note 7

Let’s start with the three phones who managed to hold on to their slots even after a quarter, starting with the Redmi Note 7. It remains a force in this segment and boasts of Snapdragon 660 SoC, a glass body and a 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen with a tiny drop notch and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. You also get a competent 12 MP + 2 MP dual camera set up at the back and a 13 MP selfie camera up front. The phone claims to be splash-proof and its 4,000 mAh battery goes beyond a day of moderate usage comfortably.

The Redmi Note 7 runs the latest Android 9 Pie OS with MIUI skin on top. You can get the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant in this budget and that’s a great buy for what the phone packs. However, I would advise you to spend another Rs 2,000 and opt for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant as the extra RAM will complement the Snapdragon 660 chip well. If you are a photography enthusiast, you may want to spend a thousand bucks more and opt for the newly launched Redmi Note 7S that is exactly the same as the Note 7 but with a 48 MP camera that you get on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. It starts at Rs 10,999. Redmi Note 7 has also been discontinued by Xiaomi, but there are still enough stocks for Flipkart to list the phone on its site.

Redmi Note 7 price in India: Rs 9,999 for 3 GB RAM/32 GB storage

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

The stylish Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 (review) sports a 6.26-inch Full HD+ notched display with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on top. Just like the Redmi Note 7, this too is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC that is a good choice even for the midrange segment. It runs stock Android UI with Oreo 8.1 out of the box. Asus has started rolling out Android 9 Pie update for the phone recently.

The 12 MP + 5 MP dual rear cameras with a Sony IMX486 sensor are more than capable in most lighting conditions and you get a 13 MP front camera for selfies. Another standout feature of the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 (Review) is its mammoth 5,000 mAh battery that comfortably takes you through a day and a half of usage without the need for a charger. Again, there is a 4 GB RAM variant available for 2K extra and needless to say it’s a better option if budget permits.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 price in India: Rs 9,999 for 3 GB RAM/32 GB storage

Honor 9N

Honor 9N(review) was the first phone in India with a notched display to breach the 12K price barrier. Now it consistently sells under Rs 10,000, and what’s even better is that you now get the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant in this budget. This phone sports 2.5D glass at the front as well as at the back with a mirror-like finish. It has a fairly compact 5.84-inch notched display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 2,280 x 1,080 pixels. That results in a high pixel density of 432 PPI which translates into sharp picture quality.

The phone is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 659 octa-core SoC and a 3000 mAh battery that lasts for a working day. There’s 13 MP + 2 MP dual camera combination at the back and a 16 MP front camera that clicks some good selfies. It runs Android Oreo with EMUI 8.0 layer on top. This phone too will soon be receiving an Android 9 Pie update. If you want to make a style statement in this budget, the Honor 9N is a great option.

Honor 9N price in India: Rs 9,999 for 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage

Panasonic Eluga X1

Here’s the second of the two phones in this budget that comes bundled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The lesser-known Panasonic Eluga X1 has a balanced configuration in this budget. You get a 6.2-inch Full HD+ notched display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.



It is powered by a decent MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. The 16 MP + 5 MP cameras at the back do a decent job and there’s a 16 MP selfie camera up front. It runs Android Oreo 8.1 and its 3,000 mAh battery can take you through a working day.

Panasonic Eluga X1 price in India: Rs 9,499 for 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage

Realme U1

Realme U1 is another stylish phone in this list and offers quite a few goodies in this budget. To begin with, the processing power is pretty good with MediaTek’s new Helio P70 running the show. The 13 MP + 2 MP cameras at the back and a 25 MP shooter at the front take care of photography and do more than a fair job. The front camera will have the selfie enthusiasts excited. You get a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a drop notch and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection against scratches.

Its 3,500 mAh battery manages to keep the phone running for a day of standard usage easily. This phone runs the Android Oreo 8.1 OS with ColorOS 5.2 layer on top. You get the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant in this budget but you know by now that it’s always a good idea to opt for the 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage variant for 2K more.

Realme U1 price in India: Rs 9,999 for 3 GB RAM/32 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy M20

Here’s one for the brand conscious. The Samsung Galaxy M20 has a sharp 6.3-inch PLS TFT Full HD+ display with a drop notch. It is powered by an Exynos 7904 SoC which is comparable to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or a MediaTek P60. It is accompanied by 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage that can be expanded further using a microSD card. Its 5,000 mAh battery is another talking point as it can last up to two days of moderate usage. Like all M series phones currently, it runs Android Oreo 8.1 OS with Experience UI layer on top.

The photography department is handled by 13 MP + 5 MP dual rear cameras and there’s an 8 MP camera for selfies. The photos come out sharp in good lighting conditions and the low light performance is acceptable for this budget. So if you are craving for a Samsung smartphone on a tight budget, this is your best option.

Samsung Galaxy M20 price in India: Rs 9,990 for 3 GB RAM/32 GB storage

