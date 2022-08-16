FP Staff

Samsung recently launched the Odyssey Ark G97NB monitor, the newest member of Samsung's Odyssey gaming monitor family. The Odyssey Ark G97NB features a curved 55" panel and supports a refresh rate of 165Hz, making it one of the wildest and most bizarre gaming monitors on the planet.

The Odyssey Ark G97NB is a 55" 4K monitor that comes with a 1000R curvature, which is equivalent to a circle with a radius of 1 metre or 3.3 feet. It also comes with a typical 16:9 aspect ratio and has a resolution of 3,840 X 2,160 pixels. The most eye-catching feature that the Odyssey Ark G97NB boasts of is the cockpit mode, where the entire display is rotated 90 degrees on its axis to form a long and wide vertical display.

The Odyssey Ark G97NB has 1056 local dimming thanks to the Quantum Mini LEDs along with 14-bit processing that the panel uses. It also has a static contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and 16,384 black levels.

It offers "Quantum HDR 2000," which translates to about 2,000 nits of peak brightness. To minimise glare and reflections, the display comes with a matte finish. With support for FreeSync Premium Pro, the display has a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms grey-to-grey response time. The Neural Quantum Processor Ultra also has the ability to upgrade previous games to 4K quality.

There are three wall mount choices and height and tilt adjustments for the stand that comes with the box (200x200, 300x300 and 400x400). The cockpit mode allows you to tilt the screen 90 degrees such that the bottom portion remains primarily vertical while the rest hangs overhead.

The Odyssey Ark includes a built-in audio system with four speakers which have been placed one in each corner, and two woofers at the bottom that produce a combined 60W of power, and has a frequency response that goes as low as 45Hz.

The Odyssey Ark G97NB can also be used in a borderless multi-monitor set-up because it is the same size as four 22.5” monitors. To support that, it does come with four HDMI inputs. Alternately, you can have a vertical stack of three virtual monitors of 27” if you position it in Cockpit mode.

Flex Move Screen also allows you to modify the aspect ratio from 16:9 through 21:9 to 32:9 and the image size between 55" and 27". Similar to the remote controllers for contemporary Samsung TVs, the Ark Dial is solar-powered. The monitor comes with a number of useful gaming features. You can easily verify that everything is in order using the Game Bar, including if you're receiving the frame rate you expect, whether HDR and VRR are turned on, and so on.

The pre-loaded Samsung Gaming Hub will suggest titles from various streaming providers, such as Xbox, GeForce Now, and Stadia.

Tizen's cutting-edge capabilities are all available on the monitor. Additionally, it now has support for Samsung SmartThings and Amazon Alexa. The latest entrant into Samsung’s Odyssey Ark gaming monitor family costs $3,500 or roughly Rs 2.78 lakh, although in India, it will definitely cost a lot more.