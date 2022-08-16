Friday, August 19, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung launches the new Odyssey Ark, a 55" 165Hz 4K gaming monitor worth Rs 2.78 lakhs

Samsung launched a new 55" 165Hz 4K gaming monitor worth Rs 2.78 lakhs, called the Odyssey Ark G97NB. The highlight feature of the gaming monitor is its ‘Cockpit’ mode, in which users can rotate the monitor 90 degrees vertically on its axis.


FP StaffAug 17, 2022 09:21:56 IST

Samsung recently launched the Odyssey Ark G97NB monitor, the newest member of Samsung's Odyssey gaming monitor family. The Odyssey Ark G97NB features a curved 55" panel and supports a refresh rate of 165Hz, making it one of the wildest and most bizarre gaming monitors on the planet.

Samsung launches the new Odyssey Ark, a 55-inch 165Hz 4K gaming monitor worth Rs 2.78 lakhs

The Odyssey Ark G97NB is a 55" 4K monitor that comes with a 1000R curvature, which is equivalent to a circle with a radius of 1 metre or 3.3 feet. It also comes with a typical 16:9 aspect ratio and has a resolution of 3,840 X 2,160 pixels. The most eye-catching feature that the Odyssey Ark G97NB boasts of is the cockpit mode, where the entire display is rotated 90 degrees on its axis to form a long and wide vertical display.

The Odyssey Ark G97NB has 1056 local dimming thanks to the Quantum Mini LEDs along with 14-bit processing that the panel uses. It also has a static contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and 16,384 black levels. 

It offers "Quantum HDR 2000," which translates to about 2,000 nits of peak brightness. To minimise glare and reflections, the display comes with a matte finish. With support for FreeSync Premium Pro, the display has a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms grey-to-grey response time. The Neural Quantum Processor Ultra also has the ability to upgrade previous games to 4K quality.

There are three wall mount choices and height and tilt adjustments for the stand that comes with the box (200x200, 300x300 and 400x400). The cockpit mode allows you to tilt the screen 90 degrees such that the bottom portion remains primarily vertical while the rest hangs overhead.

The Odyssey Ark includes a built-in audio system with four speakers which have been placed one in each corner, and two woofers at the bottom that produce a combined 60W of power, and has a frequency response that goes as low as 45Hz.

The Odyssey Ark G97NB can also be used in a borderless multi-monitor set-up because it is the same size as four 22.5” monitors. To support that, it does come with four HDMI inputs. Alternately, you can have a vertical stack of three virtual monitors of 27” if you position it in Cockpit mode.

Flex Move Screen also allows you to modify the aspect ratio from 16:9 through 21:9 to 32:9 and the image size between 55" and 27". Similar to the remote controllers for contemporary Samsung TVs, the Ark Dial is solar-powered. The monitor comes with a number of useful gaming features. You can easily verify that everything is in order using the Game Bar, including if you're receiving the frame rate you expect, whether HDR and VRR are turned on, and so on.

The pre-loaded Samsung Gaming Hub will suggest titles from various streaming providers, such as Xbox, GeForce Now, and Stadia.

Tizen's cutting-edge capabilities are all available on the monitor. Additionally, it now has support for Samsung SmartThings and Amazon Alexa. The latest entrant into Samsung’s Odyssey Ark gaming monitor family costs $3,500 or roughly Rs 2.78 lakh, although in India, it will definitely cost a lot more.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung

Samsung Z Fold4, Z Flip4, Galaxy Buds2 Pro, and Galaxy Watch5 prebookings start today

Aug 16, 2022
Samsung Z Fold4, Z Flip4, Galaxy Buds2 Pro, and Galaxy Watch5 prebookings start today
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 launched: Check out price, specifications and more

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 launched: Check out price, specifications and more

Aug 10, 2022
5G smartphone shipments grew 163 per cent in India, Samsung and Vivo lead the market

5G In India

5G smartphone shipments grew 163 per cent in India, Samsung and Vivo lead the market

Aug 05, 2022
Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 & Galaxy Flip 4 launch: Where to watch and what to expect

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 & Galaxy Flip 4 launch: Where to watch and what to expect

Aug 10, 2022
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is set to be launched on August 11, check out the expected specifications

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is set to be launched on August 11, check out the expected specifications

Aug 11, 2022
Best phones under Rs 30,000 (Aug 2022): OnePlus Nord 2T, Poco F4 5G to Motorola Edge 30

Best phones under Rs 30,000

Best phones under Rs 30,000 (Aug 2022): OnePlus Nord 2T, Poco F4 5G to Motorola Edge 30

Aug 12, 2022

science

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022