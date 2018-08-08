Wednesday, August 08, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 08 August, 2018 20:47 IST

Samsung launches the Galaxy Tab A 10.5-inch in India at a price of Rs 29,990

The Galaxy Tab A features a 10.5-inch WUXGA display and a Snapdragon 450 chipset inside.

A week after announcing the budget-oriented Galaxy Tab A alongside the Galaxy Tab S4, Samsung has just launched the tablet in India today.

The Galaxy Tab A 10.5-inch has been priced at Rs 29,990 and will be available from 13 August onwards on Samsung's Online Shop and on Flipkart. Pre-bookings for the tablet will begin on 9 August and Samsung has confirmed that the device will be available for purchase across its authorised offline outlets as well.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5-inch. Image: Samsung Newsroom

Samsung has announced a bunch of exciting launch offers for Reliance Jio users, which includes an instant cashback of Rs 2,750 on recharging with the Rs 198 or Rs 299 plan. Jio users also get double data benefits on every recharge for the next 4 recharges.

Moving on to the specifications of the device, the Tab A features a 10.5-inch WUXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and runs Android Oreo 8.1 with Samsung's Experience skin on top.

The Android-powered device comes with 3 GB of RAM along with 32 GB internal storage. This is expandable up to 400 GB using a microSD card. Camera-wise, the device has an 8 MP autofocus primary camera with 5 MP front-facing camera. Similar to its elder sibling the Galaxy Tab A2 also packs a 7,300 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5-inch will be available in two colours — Ebony Black and Urban Blue.

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

