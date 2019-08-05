Monday, August 05, 2019Back to
Samsung launches refined Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch ahead of Galaxy Note 10

Samsung will continue to sell the Galaxy Watch Active alongside the Watch Active 2 as a more affordable option.


tech2 News StaffAug 05, 2019 21:33:59 IST

As the world awaits the launch of Samsung's most hyped (and leaked) flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 10 on 8 August, the electronics giant as expected went on and announced the launch of its new smartwatch the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is basically a refined version of the currently available Galaxy Watch Active that retails in India at Rs 19,990.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is priced at $279 and will go on sale in the US starting 27 September.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be available in two case options made of aluminium and stainless steel.

Samsung launches refined Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch ahead of Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Watch Active 2. Image: Samsung

The aluminium model will be available in Cloud Silver, Aqua Black, Pink Gold with Fluoroelastomer while the stainless steel model will be available in silver, black and a gold finish with a leather strap.

Both the aluminium and stainless steel models will be available in a 40 mm and 44 mm case and in Bluetooth and LTE variants.

The smaller 40 mm Watch Active 2 features a 274 mAh battery while the slightly bigger 44 mm case packs in a 340 mAh battery.

The smartwatch is powered by an Exynos 9110 SoC clocked at 1.15 GHz and packs in 768 MB RAM along with 4 GB of internal storage.

Galaxy Watch Active 2. Image: Samsung

Galaxy Watch Active 2. Image: Samsung

The LTE models will feature 1.5 GB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage.

Perhaps the biggest update of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is bezel control, which was missing from the original Watch Active model that was launched about 6 months ago.

While the Watch Active 2 still misses out on the physical rotating bezel (like on the rest of the Watch series) users can touch the touch-sensitive black border around the round AMOLED display which makes navigation a lot easier as compared to the Galaxy Watch Active. There's also a haptic buzz that according to The Verge simulates clicks of the rotating bezel.

Samsung will reportedly continue to sell the Galaxy Watch Active alongside the Galaxy Watch Active 2 as a more affordable option.

