Indo-Asian News Service 24 August, 2018 16:51 IST

Samsung launches Galaxy A8 Star with a 6.3-inch display in India for Rs 34,990

Galaxy A8 Star will be available on Amazon from 27 August and in retail stores from 5 September.

Strengthening its online presence in the premium segment before the festive quarter, Samsung India on 24 August refreshed its Galaxy A8 series with 'Galaxy A8 Star' for Rs 34,990.

The smartphone, with dual 'Intellicam' camera, will be available on Amazon India from 27 August and in retail stores starting 5 September in midnight black and ivory white colours.

Galaxy A8 Star. Image: Samsung

Galaxy A8 Star. Image: Samsung

"Galaxy A8 Star comes with the first ever dual 'Intellicam' proposition that can turn anyone into a professional photographer. Its Immersive 6.3-inch display and slim design are sure to make a style statement," Aditya Babbar, general manager, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The dual 'Intellicam' set-up includes 16 MP + 24 MP sensors. Both cameras come with f/1.7 apertures for low light photography. There is a 24 MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter as well.

Galaxy A8 Star's large-aperture lenses make the smartphone capable of capturing bright and clear images and beautiful selfies at any time of the day or night, the company claimed.

Galaxy A8 Star comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED "Infinity Display" with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

The device houses 3,700mAh coupled with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 400 GB via a MicroSD card.

