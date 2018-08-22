Samsung had recently announced the Galaxy A9 Star in China which was later was rebranded and launched as Galaxy A8 Star in the Philippines.

Now it seems that Samsung Galaxy A8 Star may soon hit the Indian market as well, as several teaser images surface on Amazon. They can be seen as a part of the phones upcoming launch.

The images stress on various features of the phone such as the display size, phone camera, battery capacity and the fingerprint scanner.

The teaser shows the vertically aligned dual-lens camera on the rear, which can be seen to be placed on the left side of the frame. The quote beside the image of the lens says, "Here comes the star. That shines day and night," which might mean the phone's camera could work well under daylight as well as low light conditions.

According to Samsung's official page, the phone appears to come with 24 MP selfie camera & dual camera system with 16MP+24MP sensors on the back with features like "Live Focus", "Pro Lighting", "Beauty Camera" and creative filters. It also is said to come with Bixby Home.

Then the second teaser talks about the battery which is described to be as "always alive". The battery capacity of the phone is revealed to be as 3,700 mAh.

The final teaser about a feature talks about the screen size which is said to know "no boundaries". The screen size of the phone on the official page is mentioned to be 6.3-inch Full HD+ with Super AMOLED display.

Further, the phone is said to store up to 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage. With a MicroSD, the storage capacity can be extended up to 512 GB.

It is also packed with Dual-sim. The phone is shown to be available in two colour variants which are black and white.

A report in GSM Arena states that the phone might also be equipped with Snapdragon 660 SoC.

Amazon hasn't given out the launch dates but has mentioned that the device might be "shining soon". The exact price has also not be given out, but it has been said to come in the Rs 30,000 price range.