Samsung has come reportedly come out with case renders for its upcoming Galaxy A6 and A6 Plus smartphones and it can be seen that the back of the devices is reminiscent of the S9 smartphones.

The A6 looks to have the same rear side design as the S9 while the A6 Plus is looking similar the S9 Plus' back.

The A6 Plus has a cutout for dual vertically aligned cameras on the back of the smartphone along with the fingerprint reader placed below it. On the front, we see that both the phones will have Samsung's trademark infinity display albeit with a bigger top and bottom bezels.

Other things that are visible in the renders are the presence of the 3.5 mm headphone jack and what appears to be a micro-USB port instead of a reversible type-C one. As per earlier reports by GSMArena, the A6 and A6 Plus had briefly appeared on Samsung website before being taken down, so it could be said that the phone launch is imminent.

The report also stated that the A6 and A6 Plus would have a Snapdragon 625 SoC or Samsung's Exynos 7870 chipset. Along with this, there could be 3 GB of RAM + 64 GB of storage for the A6 while a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage for the A6 Plus.