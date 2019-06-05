tech2 News Staff

Samsung is known to releases new colour options for its phones a few months after launch, and for the Galaxy S10 range that's going to be Cardinal Red.

As was claimed in a recent leak, the Samsung's Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus are both now available in a red shade, but so far, it's only gone on sale in Switzerland. There's still been no official word on whether we will see the Cardinal Red Galaxy S10 come to other markets.

The new red variant is also limited to the 128 GB models of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus. If you want more storage, you will have to settle for a regular shade.

There's also talk which suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S10e will be getting a Cardinal Red paint job as well, but that has yet to be made available in Switzerland.

Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus: Features and Key specifications

The S10 and S10 Plus feature a 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch Infinity-O displays (they have a hole instead of a notch, hence the O) respectively. The displays boast of a QHD+ resolution in a 19:9 aspect ratio, and they support HDR10+. A hole in the display houses the selfie camera. A wider hole in the S10 Plus houses two cameras.

Speaking of cameras, rear cameras include 12 MP wide (f/1.5 and f/2.4), 12 MP f/2.4 telephoto and 16 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide cameras. The ultra-wide has a fixed focus. The selfie camera is a 10 MP f/1.9 unit and the Plus model includes an additional 8 MP RGBV depth sensor for 3D face unlock.

In terms of processing grunt, you're getting an Exynos 7 nm chipset. RAM options include 8 GB and 12 GB and storage goes from 128 GB to 1 TB (a max of 512 GB on the S10). microSD cards are still supported. The batteries are 3,400 mAh and 4,100 mAh units on the S10 and S10 Plus respectively, with support for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

