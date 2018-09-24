Monday, September 24, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 24 September, 2018 17:23 IST

Samsung J6 Plus and J4 Plus launched at Rs 15,990 and Rs 10,990 respectively

The J6 Plus was launched at Rs 15,990 and the J4 Plus is priced at Rs 10,990.

Samsung quietly launched two budgets smartphones—the J6 Plus and J4 Plus. The J6 Plus was launched at Rs 15,990 and the J4 Plus is priced at Rs 10,990.

It will be available across online and offline outlets from 25 September. The J6 Plus is available in Red, Black and Blue, while the J4 Plus is available in Gold, Black and Blue.

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus

The Galaxy J6 Plus sports a 6-inch display with 720 x 1480 pixel resolution with chubby bezels on the edges and on both the forehead and chin of the display.

On the side, there is a fingerprint sensor on the right side of the phone to unlock the phone. At the back, it possesses a glass finish.

Samsung J6 Plus.

Samsung J6 Plus.

In terms of optics, the rear of the phone bears a 13 MP AF with f/1.9 aperture and a 5 MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, while on the front, it sports an 8 MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture.

Internally, the processor bears Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC on a quad-core chipset which can clock up to 1.4 GHz. The device packs a 4 GB RAM variant with 64 GB storage.

It is powered by 3,300 mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus

The Galaxy J4 Plus bears a 6-inch display with 720 x 1280 pixel resolution, with chubby bezels and a thick chin and forehead. On the back, it has a glass finish.

On the front, it has a 5 MP front-facing camera with a f/2.2 aperture. At the rear, it has a 13 MP AF single lens camera with f/1.9 aperture.

Samsung J4 Plus.

Samsung J4 Plus.

Inside, the device it has a quad-core processor housing Snapdragon 425 SoC which can clock up to 1.4 GHz. The device comes in 2 GB RAM variant with 32 GB of storage.

It packs a 3,300 mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 (Oreo).

