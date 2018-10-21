Gaming smartphones have become quite a trend now, especially since the likes of Razer and Xiaomi have been doing well in the market. Following their lead, looks like even Samsung wants to build a gaming smartphone.

According to a report by PhoneArena, the devices may soon face tough competition from Samsung.

While not much is known about the device, the publication suspects that it could be the same rumoured Snapdragon 845-powered Galaxy A device, which was in the news last month. If that is true, the new gaming smartphone is expected to pack in 8 GB of RAM with as much as 128 GB of internal storage. There is, however, a possibility for a 64 GB and a 256 GB variant as well.

The device is expected to offer a large4,000 mAh battery, and will run Android 8.1 Oreo.

Since it is a gaming device, the device could also come with a Galaxy Note 9-like Water Carbon Cooling System.

Coming to the design of the smartphone body, the report notes that the gaming smartphone might just come in a "generic design" similar to the Galaxy A7 and the Galaxy A9.

There is no information about when the device will be launched, but it is rumoured that late-November, or early-December could be an ideal time owing to the festive season.