tech2 News Staff 21 October, 2018 13:25 IST

Samsung is reportedly working on a Snapdragon 845-powered gaming smartphone

The gaming smartphone is rumoured to be powered by Snapdragon 845, with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

Gaming smartphones have become quite a trend now, especially since the likes of Razer and Xiaomi have been doing well in the market. Following their lead, looks like even Samsung wants to build a gaming smartphone.

According to a report by PhoneArena, the devices may soon face tough competition from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: Omkar Patne

While not much is known about the device, the publication suspects that it could be the same rumoured Snapdragon 845-powered Galaxy A device, which was in the news last month. If that is true, the new gaming smartphone is expected to pack in 8 GB of RAM with as much as 128 GB of internal storage. There is, however, a possibility for a 64 GB and a 256 GB variant as well.

The device is expected to offer a large4,000 mAh battery, and will run Android 8.1 Oreo.

Since it is a gaming device, the device could also come with a Galaxy Note 9-like Water Carbon Cooling System.

Coming to the design of the smartphone body, the report notes that the gaming smartphone might just come in a "generic design" similar to the Galaxy A7 and the Galaxy A9.

There is no information about when the device will be launched, but it is rumoured that late-November, or early-December could be an ideal time owing to the festive season.

