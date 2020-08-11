FP Trending

Samsung has released a new feature to strengthen the privacy for Samsung smartphone users. The AltZLife has been launched under the Make for India banner, revealed the tech giant.

Now users will be able to seamlessly switch between the regular mode and the secure mode with simple action, thereby accessing enhanced security. Just by pressing on the power button twice on a Samsung device, the secure folder will get activated. According to a company news release, the AI function will also suggest users to move their private contents into the private folder.

This feature will be available for all the existing and new users of Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 (Review). They can access the AltZLife through a software update rolling out from 10 August.

"An industry first innovation, this intelligent feature has been designed keeping in mind the inherent need of consumers, especially Gen Z, for enhanced privacy when it comes to storage and access of content on their smartphones," said Manu Sharma, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

He added that this will aid in more confident exchange of phones and help in the elimination of "anxiety that consumers usually face while also sharing their smartphones with someone.”

The two features of AltZLife that include the Quick Switch and Content Suggestions options have been developed by keeping the demand of consumers in mind, who wish to keep "images, applications and private chats" on their phones secure from their family members. The entire software has been built at Samsung R&D Institutes in Bangalore and Noida.

This function will work for individual apps. For example, before browsing through the gallery, you can double-click on the power button and then enter the gallery's private mode.

Also, before entering the secret vault, an authentication code is required. This will be different than the regular unlocking code of your phone. While switching back to the normal mode, no such authentication will be required. This will keep the experience safe and hassle-free.