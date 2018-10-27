Saturday, October 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 27 October, 2018 14:53 IST

Samsung gets a floating keyboard update on the leaked Android Pie beta version

Floating keyboard was introduced a while ago with Samsung Galaxy S5 which was running on Android 4.4.

Samsung seems to be working towards rolling out the Android Pie version for its flagship phones which are the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus by early 2019.

According to the report by XDA Developers, in the leaked update of Android Pie beta for Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9, Samsung is seen to have added the option of floating keyboard feature to the existing built-in keyboard.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: Omkar Patne

Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: Tech2

As per the report, floating keyboards aren't new to Samsung. It was introduced a while ago with Samsung Galaxy S5 which was running on Android 4.4 but was taken down after.

The floating keyboard can be moved all around the screen which can be seen to be useful with huge display phone sizes like 6.4-inches and so on, but Samsung S5 isn't essentially a huge display phone so didn't necessarily need a floating keyboard.

Samsung floating keyboard. Image: XDA Developers

Samsung floating keyboard. Image: XDA Developers

The floating keyboard enables the phone to be used via a single hand and seeing how the screen sizes growing with every new phone launch like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is said to be equipped with a 6.44-inches display, it would be nice to have a floating keyboard.

The report mentions how a lot of touchable areas have been placed downwards in comparison to the Android Oreo-based Samsung Experience 9.

This seems similar to floating keyboard that Google added to Gboard a few days back. It brings out a keyboard window which can be moved anywhere on the screen and the floating keyboard mode can be activated from the expanded menu in the top left corner of the keyboard. Also, you can resize the keyboard as mentioned in XDA Developers.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1
Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video

also see

Amazon India sale

Amazon brings new offers on Samsung phones, Galaxy S9 Plus up for sale at Rs 45,000

Oct 26, 2018

Google

Gboard app updated with a new Clipboard Manager feature: Here’s how it works

Oct 23, 2018

Samsung

Very soon Samsung phones could be coming with an in-display front facing camera

Oct 20, 2018

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung puts its honour on the line, almost guarantees notch-free Galaxy S10

Oct 18, 2018

Google Play

Google to charge fee for smartphone makers to access Google Play in Europe

Oct 17, 2018

Google Assistant

Google Home, Home Mini now understand and respond to commands in Hindi

Oct 23, 2018

science

NASA's Parker probe sends view of Earth from its journey towards Venus, the Sun

Oct 26, 2018

Nuclear Reactors

Nuclear reactor in Karnataka nabs world record for running 895 straight days

Oct 26, 2018

Satellite Launch

Russia's first successful Soyuz launch since ISS mishap puts satellite in orbit

Oct 26, 2018

Tiger Conservation

Tiger populations dwindling, just six sub-species still in existence: Study

Oct 26, 2018