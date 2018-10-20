Saturday, October 20, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 20 October, 2018 15:15 IST

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus and Note 9 to get Android Pie by early 2019

Samsung says that the beta builds for the S9 and S9 Plus will be coming out soon.

Samsung has never been one to provide the fastest of software updates to its smartphones. As a matter of fact, when the Galaxy S8 got the Android Oreo update, the OnePlus 3, which was a device launched 7 months before it had gotten the update a long while back. However, it looks that the latest Samsung flagship phones may be getting the Android Pie update in early 2019. Well better late than never.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Image: Tech2

As per a report by XDA-Developers, in a post on the Samsung+ app the company has listed out a bunch of features which will be available on the Android Pie update. They talk about the Adaptive Battery features, which uses a custom algorithm to limit CPU usage for apps that suck up the battery in the background.

There is also going to be a new App Slice feature which will recommend shortcuts on the basis of your day-to-day usage. Lastly, they talk about all the new emojis. Samsung is releasing 157 new emojis.

Samsung says that the beta builds for the S9 and S9 Plus will be coming out soon while for the Note 9 the time frame has not yet been decided.

In more Samsung related news the South Korean giant, as per a report by GSMArena, held a press conference on 18 October in Shenzen China called the '2018 OLED Forum'.

In this conference, Samsung said that it is working on a new type of technology called as UPS which is said to integrate the front-facing camera and other kinds of sensors under the smartphone's display.

