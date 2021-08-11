Wednesday, August 11, 2021Back to
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event highlights: Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Watch 4 Series announced

tech2 News StaffAug 11, 2021 20:52:28 IST

Buyers can pre-book the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000.

  • 20:51 (IST)

    That's a wrap for today!

    Thanks for tuning in...

  • 20:43 (IST)

    Here are all the major highlights of Galaxy Buds 2

  • 20:42 (IST)

    Galaxy Buds 2 features three microphones

  • 20:41 (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 

    The earbuds come with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC). In terms of battery, with ANC on, the battery will last up to 5 hours and with ANC off it offers 7.5 hours of battery life. The case offers up to 20 hours of battery life. Users will have three levels of ambient sound to choose from.

  • 20:35 (IST)

    Galaxy Z Flip 3 highlights

  • 20:34 (IST)

    Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G highlights

  • 20:32 (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 camera details

  • 20:29 (IST)

    Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with Flex Mode

    The new Flex Mode will allow users to click pictures hands-free from the back camera just by unfolding it and keeping it upright. This mode also allows users to make video calls hands-free and even share screen or browse online with the participants while doing so. The two Z series foldable phones run on One UI 3.

  • 20:24 (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features

    The smartphone's cover display is integrated with the front cameras. The smartphone will be available in Cream, Green and Lavender colour options. The cover display is claimed to be 4 times larger. The foldable phone's cover display supports Bixby that can send messages with just a voice command, Samsung Pay and more. 

  • 20:14 (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 come with IPX8 water resistance rating 

    Samsung claims to have increased the durability of its flexible display by 80 percent. The smartphone bodies are protected by armor aluminum and gorilla glass. The two smartphones also come with support for S-Pen.

  • 20:09 (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 features

    It comes with two dynamic 2X AMOLED displays that offer a 120 Hz refresh rate. It features a 7.6-inch main display. It also features an under-display front camera. The company has even revamped the UI and partnered with companies like Microsoft, Netflix, Spotify and more to enhance multitasking.

  • 19:58 (IST)

    Here they are: Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3!

  • 19:56 (IST)

    Here are all the highlights of the Galaxy Watch 4 series

  • 19:54 (IST)

    Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be available for purchase in the US on 27 August

  • 19:52 (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series features

    It can now track your breathing and snoring patterns continuously. Samsung has introduced a new body composition measurement feature that "shows what our bodies are made of". The smartwatch also comes with ECG, blood oxygen and blood pressure tracker,

  • 19:44 (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series

    The smartwatch users will get access to Google apps like Maps and other apps including Swim.com, Adidas and more. Users can also get apps from Google Play Store.

  • 19:37 (IST)

    Samsung announces Galaxy Watch 4 series

    The smartwatch runs on the new Google's WearOS and Samsung's Tizen OS operating system. 

  • 19:32 (IST)

    The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is now live!

  • 19:25 (IST)

    The launch event will begin shortly

  • 19:18 (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event livestream link

  • 19:11 (IST)

    Samsung has announced a new Exynos W920 chipset for wearables

    Samsung has introduced a new processor, named the Exynos W920, for its future wearables. As per its statement, Samsung’s new chip is the first to be based on an advanced 5-nanometer (nm) extreme ultra-violet (EUV) process node and has an LTE modem integrated into it.

  • 19:08 (IST)

    Galaxy Watch 4 expected specifications

    Going by a report by 91Mobiles, Galaxy Watch4 might come in 40 mm and 44 mm size variants. It is likely to come with 5 ATM water resistance and Gorilla Glass DX+ protection. The report also shares a few renders of the Galaxy Watch 4.

    As per the renders, the smartwatch might come with a circular dial that sports two physical buttons on the right side. It might also come with a touch-sensitive bezel. In terms of colours, it is likely to come in white, green, black, red, and yellow with a silver, black, or mystic bronze watch body.

    Since Samsung and Google have announced to merge their  Tizen OS and Google Wear OS to launch a new unified OS. The upcoming smartwatch will be the first watch to come with the new OS.

     

  • 19:04 (IST)

    Galaxy Buds 2 expected specifications

    A report by Github reveals that Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 might come with five colour options including black, white, gray/green, violet, and yellow. The earbuds will also come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The report further suggests that each earbud will come with a 61 mAh battery and the case will have a 472 mAh battery that is similar to Buds Pro that offers up to 28 hours of battery life.

     
     

  • 18:59 (IST)

    Galaxy Fold 3 expected specifications

    As for Galaxy Fold 3, a GSMArena report suggests that it might come with two 6.23-inch and 7.55-inch Super AMOLED displays. It might also come with S Pen support. In addition to this, it is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and might offer up to 12 GB RAM. It is expected to run on Android 11.

    In terms of camera, it is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup that houses three 12 MP sensors that include ultrawide angle lens with autofocus. It might come with a 16 M under-display front camera and a 10 MP camera on the cover display.

  • 18:55 (IST)

    Galaxy Z Flip 3 expected specifications

    As per the Galaxy Z Flip 3 spotted on Geekbench with model number SM-F7110U, it is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and8 GB RAM. According to a report by GSMArena, it might come with a 3,300 mAh battery that supports 25 W wired and 15 W wireless charging. It is expected to come with a 1.9-inch external display. The primary 6.7-inch display is likely to come with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

    The foldable smartphone is also expected to be 20 percent cheaper than its predecessor, reported SamMobile.

  • 18:52 (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 pre-booking 

    Buyers can now pre-book the upcoming foldable smartphones. They will have to pay a token amount of Rs 2,000 to pre-book the handsets. They will also get the 'Next Galaxy VIP Pass' that will allow them to get a Smart Tag worth Rs 2,699 absolutely free.  The token amount of Rs 2,000 will be adjusted when the buyers purchase the smartphone. Notably, the pre-booking is now live on Samsung India's e-Store and Samsung Shop app.

  • 18:38 (IST)

    Samsung will launch two new foldable smartphones at the event

    The company will launch Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 today.

  • 18:35 (IST)

    Hi there! Welcome to the liveblog of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event!

    The event will kick off at 7.30 pm IST. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

