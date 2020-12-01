FP Trending

Even though no time frame for the launch of Samsung’s Z Fold 3 has been confirmed, speculations about the foldable smartphone are incoming. The latest leak suggests that the Z Fold 3 will cost as much as its predecessor, the Z Fold 2. A tipster who goes by the username Mauri QHD tweeted recently that the upcoming Samsung device will have “same price atm”.

In a reply to a user, the leakster cited a trustworthy source but advised them to take the tip with a grain of salt. They wrote: “as long as you keep in mind that even my source Hades, that currently has a 100 percent track record on 5 leaks, told me to take things with a grain of salt”.

Fold 3 same price atm pic.twitter.com/7z0tgfDdqr — Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) November 26, 2020

as long as you keep in mind that even my source Hades, that currently has a 100% track record on 5 leaks, told me to take things with a grain of salt — Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) November 26, 2020

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is currently priced at Rs 1,49,999 in India as seen on the website of Amazon. If the Z Fold 3 is also going to be in the same range, it means Samsung has no reason to lower the cost. The successor to Z Fold 2 is going to come with certain improvements and the similar price range can be maintained to increase credibility in the market of foldable phones.

As a GSMArena report points out, there is not a worrisome opponent of Samsung in the foldable smartphone scene so there is no real need for the South Korean firm to lower its prices.

Earlier some Samsung-patented fold designs were reported that suggest that the company might be looking forward to bringing the folds in tablets after phones. The patent designs were also reflective to say that the keyboard is going to come with touch keys.