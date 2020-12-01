Tuesday, December 01, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be priced similarly to the Galaxy Z Fold 2: Report

For perspective, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is priced at Rs 1,49,999 in the Indian market.


FP TrendingDec 01, 2020 13:57:49 IST

Even though no time frame for the launch of Samsung’s Z Fold 3 has been confirmed, speculations about the foldable smartphone are incoming. The latest leak suggests that the Z Fold 3 will cost as much as its predecessor, the Z Fold 2. A tipster who goes by the username Mauri QHD tweeted recently that the upcoming Samsung device will have “same price atm”.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be priced similarly to the Galaxy Z Fold 2: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

In a reply to a user, the leakster cited a trustworthy source but advised them to take the tip with a grain of salt. They wrote: “as long as you keep in mind that even my source Hades, that currently has a 100 percent track record on 5 leaks, told me to take things with a grain of salt”.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is currently priced at Rs 1,49,999 in India as seen on the website of Amazon. If the Z Fold 3 is also going to be in the same range, it means Samsung has no reason to lower the cost. The successor to Z Fold 2 is going to come with certain improvements and the similar price range can be maintained to increase credibility in the market of foldable phones.

As a GSMArena report points out, there is not a worrisome opponent of Samsung in the foldable smartphone scene so there is no real need for the South Korean firm to lower its prices.

Earlier some Samsung-patented fold designs were reported that suggest that the company might be looking forward to bringing the folds in tablets after phones. The patent designs were also reflective to say that the keyboard is going to come with touch keys.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

Twitter bug causes Fleets to be visible even after 24 hours, company working on a fix

Nov 23, 2020
Twitter bug causes Fleets to be visible even after 24 hours, company working on a fix
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will reportedly feature a 120Hz refresh rate display

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will reportedly feature a 120Hz refresh rate display

Nov 30, 2020
Samsung Galaxy A12 spotted at Bluetooth certification site; likely to launch with Helio P35 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A12

Samsung Galaxy A12 spotted at Bluetooth certification site; likely to launch with Helio P35 SoC

Nov 25, 2020
Samsung Galaxy M12 leaked renders feature quad camera setup: All you need to know

Galaxy M12

Samsung Galaxy M12 leaked renders feature quad camera setup: All you need to know

Nov 19, 2020
Twitter will now show warning to users if they try to retweet flagged tweets

Twitter

Twitter will now show warning to users if they try to retweet flagged tweets

Nov 24, 2020
Twitter's Instagram Stories-like feature, Fleets, starts rolling out for all users globally: How it works

Twitter Fleets

Twitter's Instagram Stories-like feature, Fleets, starts rolling out for all users globally: How it works

Nov 18, 2020

science

World AIDS Day 2020: Despite ambitious global targets, India's progress in AIDS control falls short in a few crucial aspects

World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day 2020: Despite ambitious global targets, India's progress in AIDS control falls short in a few crucial aspects

Dec 01, 2020
New Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2020 pushes for decentralization, 'renewed STI ecosystem'

STEM Fields

New Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2020 pushes for decentralization, 'renewed STI ecosystem'

Nov 30, 2020
PCOS and diabetes risk increases with obesity – here's how they affect fertility in women

Obesity Day

PCOS and diabetes risk increases with obesity – here's how they affect fertility in women

Nov 29, 2020
Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Astronomy

Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Nov 26, 2020